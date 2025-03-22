Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  World Water Day 2025: Up to 60% off on water purifiers from Aquaguard, Havells Pureit and more

World Water Day 2025: Up to 60% off on water purifiers from Aquaguard, Havells Pureit and more

Amit Rahi

Celebrate World Water Day 2025 with amazing deals on water purifiers! Enjoy up to 60% off on top brands like Aquaguard, Havells Pureit, and more. Don’t miss out on the chance to improve your water quality at unbeatable prices.

Save up to 60% on top water purifiers this World Water Day.
Our Picks

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT 6-Stage Water Purifier | RO+UV+UF Tech | Free Service Plan worth 2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Pureit Vital Plus Mineral RO+UV+MP 6 Stage, 7L |Upto 60% Water Savings|Wall mount Water Purifier with FiltraPower technology (White)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier|RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+TDS Control+UV LED Tank |.0001 Micron RO Membrane|Auto flush feature|20LPH|Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

V-Guard Zenora RO UV Water Purifier | Free Service Benefits Worth Rs. 2450 | 8 Stage Purification | PAN India Installation | 7 L, Black

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Livpure Glo Star RO+In-Tank UV+UF+Mineraliser - 7 L Storage, 15 LPH Water Purifier for Home, Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water (Black)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Aquaguard Mist NXT UV+ Inline Water Purifier | Mineral Charge | Mineral Guard Technology | Suitable for Municipal Water, Not Suitable for Borewell/Tanker Water | Free Installation | 2 Free Services

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Aquaguard Aura RO+UV+UF+Taste Adjuster(MTDS) with Active Copper & Zinc 7L water purifier,8 stages of purification,suitable for borewell,tanker,municipal water(Black) from Eureka Forbes

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Aquaguard Neo 8-Stage UV+UF+Active Copper Tech Water Purifier | Suitable for Municipal Water Only (TDS <200 ppm) | Not Suitable for Borewell/Tanker Water (TDS >200 ppm) | Free Service Plan worth 2500

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Aquaguard Health Protect 3-in-1 RO+UV Water Purifier | 30x Impurity Removal vs Local Purifiers | 7L Large Storage Tank | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for all Water Sources

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Aquaguard Marvel NXT 10-Stage Active Copper Tech Water Purifier | Up to 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+Active Copper Tech | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal Water

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT UV+UF Water Purifier | Suitable for Municipal Water Only (TDS <200 ppm) | Not Suitable for Borewell/Tanker Water (TDS >200 ppm) | Free Service Plan worth 2000

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Aquaguard Champ UV Water Purifier | Suitable for Municipal Water Only (TDS <200 ppm) | Not Suitable for Borewell/Tanker Water (TDS >200 ppm) | Free Service Plan worth 2000

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Aquaguard Ritz Stainless Steel Tank, 9-Stage RO+UV+Active Copper Tech Water Purifier | Up to 60% Water Savings | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal Water

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Aquaguard Blaze Insta Hot & Ambient 9-Stage RO, Dual Stainless Steel Tank Water Purifier | RO+UV+Active Copper Tech | Taste Adjuster | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for all Water Sources

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | INR 2000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 10L | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable |Black

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

HUL Pureit Wave Plus Mineral RO+UV | 6 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Black

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

HUL Pureit Wave Prime Mineral RO+MF | 6 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Black

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

HUL Pureit Marina Prime Mineral RO+MF | 6 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Blue & white

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

HUL Pureit Revito Prime RO+MF+Mineral+UV in-Tank | INR 1000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 8L Capacity | Upto 70% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | DURAViva | Black

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

HUL Pureit RO+UV+MF+Copper+Mineral | INR 4000 Off on Exchange | 7 Stage Purification | 8L Capacity | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable | Black & Copper

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Pureit Classic G2 UV+ Water Purifier - White (Not suitable for Borewell or Tanker Water)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Pureit Copper UV Tankless Water Purifier (White) with Dual Dispensing feature (Not Suitable for tanker or borewell water

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier|RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+TDS Control+UV LED Tank |.0001 Micron RO Membrane|Auto flush feature|20LPH|Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

KENT Ultra Storage UV Water Purifier (11042) | UV+UF Water Purification | Wall Mountable | 8L Storage | 60 L/hr Output | White

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

KENT 11018 Gold Star Gravity-based Water Purifier 22 L | Smart Design | High Storage Capacity | Activated Carbon Filter

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

KENT Gold Gravity Water Purifier (11014) | UF Technology Based | Non-Electric & Chemical Free | Counter Top | 20L Storage | White

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

KENT Grand Star RO Water Purifier | RO+UV+UF+TDS Control+Alkaline+Copper+UV in Tank |.0001 Micron RO Membrane | Auto Flush Feature | 9L Tank | 20 LPH | Ideal For Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water |Black

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

KENT 11018 Gold Star Gravity-based Water Purifier 22 L | Smart Design | High Storage Capacity | Activated Carbon Filter

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

KENT Sapphire RO Water Purifier|RO+UF+Inline UV+Alkaline+TDS Control+UV LED in Tank | Fully Automatic On & OFF Operation|.0001 Micron RO Membrane|20 LPH| 8L| Ideal For Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Havells Siphon Water Purifier (Grey & Copper), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 Year Free Service, 7 Stage, 6.5L, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water,Upto 2000 TDS, 33% Higher Water Recovery

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Havells AQUAS Water Purifier (White and Blue), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Havells Siphon Alkaline Water Purifier (Black), RO+UV+Alkaline, 5 Year Free Service, Copper+Zinc+Mg, 8 Stage, 6.5L, Suitable for Borwell,Tanker&Municipal Water Upto 2000 TDS, 33% Higher Water Recovery

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Havells Active Touch HOT| WARM|AMBIENT (HWA) UV Water Purifier with Auto Diagnostic, Maintenance alerts (Black), Suitable for tanker, municipal water

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Havells Fab UV Storage Water Purifier (White & Green), UV+UF, Copper+Zinc, 5 Stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable TDS <300 ppm Water,Suitable for Municipal Water

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Havells Delite DX Water Purifier (Green and White), RO+UV+UV LED, 24*7 Tank Sanitization, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 8 Stage Purification, 6.5L SS Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Havells Digiplus Water Purifier,Copper+Zinc+pH Balance with natural minerals, 8 stage Purification, 6L tank, RO+UV, (Silver & Black), Suitable for Borwell,tanker, municipal water

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

V-Guard RequPro True High Recovery RO UV UF Water Purifier | 8 Stage Purification | 60% Water Recovery & 100% RO Purified Water | 1-Year Comprehensive Warranty | Black

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

V-Guard Rejive Water Purifier RO UF Mineral & Alkaline 8 Stage Purification | Suitable for water with TDS up to 2000 ppm 6.5 Litre Blue Black

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

V-Guard Rejive Water Purifier | RO UV Mineral and Alkaline Health Chargers with Stainless Steel Tank | Free Service Benefits Worth Rs. 2,450 | 9 Stage Purification | TDS up to 2000 ppm | 5 L

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

V-Guard Rejive Water Purifier RO UV Mineral Copper Protection and Stainless Steel Tank | 8 Stage Purification | Suitable for water with TDS up to 2000 ppm | 5 L

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

V-Guard Zenora RO UV Water Purifier,TDS up to 2000 ppm,8 Stage Purification, Free Service Benefits Worth Rs. 2450, PAN India Installation, 7 L, White

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

V-Guard Rejive RO UV Water Purifier with Mineral 8 Stage Purification, Free Service Benefits Worth Rs. 2,450, Suitable for water with TDS up to 2000 ppm, 6.5 Litre White

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

V-Guard Rejive Water Purifier RO UV Mineral Copper Protection and Stainless Steel Tank | 8 Stage Purification | Suitable for water with TDS up to 2000 ppm | 5 L

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Livpure Allura Water Purifier | No Service Cost for 2.5 Years - Filters Included | 8 Stage Advanced Purification | RO+UV+Copper+Mineralizer | In Tank UV Sterilisation |7 Ltr |

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Livpure Glitz Pure UV+UF Water Purifier with 7 L tank capacity - Suitable for Municipal Water, TDS upto 250ppm (White) (Not Suitable for tanker or borewell water)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Livpure Envy Alkaline RO+UV+UF+Alkaliser Water Purifier for Home, Alkaline pH 8+, 8 L Storage Tank, suitable for borewell, tanker and municipal water, (White)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Livpure Stealth Under The Counter Water Purifier, RO+UV 6 Stage Purification Technology, 7L Storage Tank, Sleek And Compact Design

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Livpure Platino+ copper with 87% Water Savings (HR Tech), Feather Touch Display, Copper+RO+In-Tank UV+UF+Mineraliser+Auto Flush, 8.5 L tank, Water Purifier for home, (White)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Livpure Pep Pro Grand RO+UV+Mineraliser+Copper, 15 LPH Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water - 7 L Storage Tank, Black

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Livpure Bolt Copper UV+UF Water Purifier for Home, Suitable for Municipal Water, with 7 L Storage, DARK BLUE, (Not Suitable for Borewell or tanker water)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Livpure Zinger Copper Hot with Water Saving Technology and Interactive Touch Display, RO+UV+UF+Copper, 6.5L Storage, Instant Hot, Warm and Ambient Water Purifier for home (White)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

This World Water Day, make the most of incredible discounts on water purifiers and ensure clean, safe water for your home. With up to 60% off on top brands like Aquaguard, Havells Pureit, and more, now is the perfect time to invest in a purifier that suits your needs. Whether you're looking for advanced filtration systems, compact designs, or budget-friendly options, there’s something for everyone. Don't miss out on these limited-time deals to improve your water quality and take a step toward a healthier lifestyle. Celebrate World Water Day by prioritizing clean water for you and your family.

Top deals

Up to 51% off on Aquaguard water purifiers on Amazon Sale

Aquaguard offers top-tier water purifiers with cutting-edge technology and reliable filtration. This World Water Day, grab your Aquaguard purifier at an incredible 51% discount and ensure pure, safe water for your home with this limited-time Amazon Sale deal.

Up to 52% off on Pureit water purifiers on Amazon Sale

Pureit’s advanced purifiers provide excellent filtration and are trusted for delivering clean, healthy water. Enjoy up to 52% off on Pureit models and improve your water quality without breaking the bank during this World Water Day sale.

Up to 44% off on Kent water purifiers on Amazon Sale

Kent offers high-quality water purifiers designed for efficiency and long-lasting performance. Save up to 44% on Kent purifiers this World Water Day and enjoy clean, purified water at home. Don’t miss this special Amazon Sale offer.

Up to 60% off on Havells water purifiers on Amazon Sale

Havells water purifiers combine modern technology and reliability to provide fresh, pure water. Take advantage of up to 60% off on Havells models during this World Water Day sale and upgrade your water filtration system at an unbeatable price.

Up to 54% off on Livpure water purifiers on Amazon Sale

Livpure is known for its efficient purifiers that offer great value for money. With up to 54% off on select Livpure models, now’s the perfect time to get a purifier that delivers clean, safe water at home during the World Water Day Amazon Sale.

Vguard water purifiers on Amazon Sale

Vguard offers a wide range of reliable water purifiers that guarantee great performance and longevity. Check out their offerings during the World Water Day sale for amazing discounts, and ensure that your water is always pure and safe for consumption.

Similar articles for you

Best water purifier for home in March 2025: Top 10 picks for safe, pure, and healthy drinking water every day

Best water purifiers in India: Top 8 options with multi stage purification from Aquaguard, Pureit and more

Best water purifiers under 5000: Top 10 picks for safe, clean drinking water with RO, UV, UF, and TDS control features

Best water purifiers in India in 2025: Top 10 picks on Amazon that purify water without losing the essential minerals

Best alternatives to Aquaguard water purifier: Check out the top 7 options with modern designs and the latest features

FAQs

Question : What brands are included in the World Water Day sale on water purifiers?

Ans : The sale includes top brands like Aquaguard, Pureit, Kent, Havells, Livpure, and Vguard.

Question : How much can I save on water purifiers during the Amazon Sale?

Ans : You can save up to 60% on select water purifiers during the World Water Day Amazon Sale.

Question : When is the World Water Day sale on water purifiers?

Ans : The World Water Day sale is available for a limited time, so be sure to grab your purifier before the deal ends.

Question : Are these water purifiers available for all water types?

Ans : Yes, many models cater to different water types, including hard water and tap water, providing effective filtration.

Question : Can I return or exchange a water purifier purchased during the sale?

Ans : Yes, most purifiers purchased on Amazon are eligible for return or exchange within the specified return period. Be sure to check the return policy at checkout.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Rahi

I have immersed myself in the tech world for over five years, focusing my efforts on providing readers with in-depth reviews of gadgets. Exploring the ins and outs of the latest tech has been quite a journey. As a storyteller, my goal is to make tech both understandable and exciting for people like me who love gadgets.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.