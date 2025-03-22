Our Picks
Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT 6-Stage Water Purifier | RO+UV+UF Tech | Free Service Plan worth ₹2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water
Pureit Vital Plus Mineral RO+UV+MP 6 Stage, 7L |Upto 60% Water Savings|Wall mount Water Purifier with FiltraPower technology (White)
KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier|RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+TDS Control+UV LED Tank |.0001 Micron RO Membrane|Auto flush feature|20LPH|Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water
V-Guard Zenora RO UV Water Purifier | Free Service Benefits Worth Rs. 2450 | 8 Stage Purification | PAN India Installation | 7 L, Black
Livpure Glo Star RO+In-Tank UV+UF+Mineraliser - 7 L Storage, 15 LPH Water Purifier for Home, Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water (Black)
Aquaguard Mist NXT UV+ Inline Water Purifier | Mineral Charge | Mineral Guard Technology | Suitable for Municipal Water, Not Suitable for Borewell/Tanker Water | Free Installation | 2 Free Services
Aquaguard Aura RO+UV+UF+Taste Adjuster(MTDS) with Active Copper & Zinc 7L water purifier,8 stages of purification,suitable for borewell,tanker,municipal water(Black) from Eureka Forbes
Aquaguard Neo 8-Stage UV+UF+Active Copper Tech Water Purifier | Suitable for Municipal Water Only (TDS <200 ppm) | Not Suitable for Borewell/Tanker Water (TDS >200 ppm) | Free Service Plan worth ₹2500
Aquaguard Health Protect 3-in-1 RO+UV Water Purifier | 30x Impurity Removal vs Local Purifiers | 7L Large Storage Tank | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for all Water Sources
Aquaguard Marvel NXT 10-Stage Active Copper Tech Water Purifier | Up to 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+Active Copper Tech | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal Water
Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT UV+UF Water Purifier | Suitable for Municipal Water Only (TDS <200 ppm) | Not Suitable for Borewell/Tanker Water (TDS >200 ppm) | Free Service Plan worth ₹2000
Aquaguard Champ UV Water Purifier | Suitable for Municipal Water Only (TDS <200 ppm) | Not Suitable for Borewell/Tanker Water (TDS >200 ppm) | Free Service Plan worth ₹2000
Aquaguard Ritz Stainless Steel Tank, 9-Stage RO+UV+Active Copper Tech Water Purifier | Up to 60% Water Savings | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal Water
Aquaguard Blaze Insta Hot & Ambient 9-Stage RO, Dual Stainless Steel Tank Water Purifier | RO+UV+Active Copper Tech | Taste Adjuster | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for all Water Sources
HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | INR 2000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 10L | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable |Black
HUL Pureit Wave Plus Mineral RO+UV | 6 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Black
HUL Pureit Wave Prime Mineral RO+MF | 6 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Black
HUL Pureit Marina Prime Mineral RO+MF | 6 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Blue & white
HUL Pureit Revito Prime RO+MF+Mineral+UV in-Tank | INR 1000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 8L Capacity | Upto 70% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | DURAViva | Black
HUL Pureit RO+UV+MF+Copper+Mineral | INR 4000 Off on Exchange | 7 Stage Purification | 8L Capacity | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable | Black & Copper
Pureit Classic G2 UV+ Water Purifier - White (Not suitable for Borewell or Tanker Water)
Pureit Copper UV Tankless Water Purifier (White) with Dual Dispensing feature (Not Suitable for tanker or borewell water
KENT Ultra Storage UV Water Purifier (11042) | UV+UF Water Purification | Wall Mountable | 8L Storage | 60 L/hr Output | White
KENT 11018 Gold Star Gravity-based Water Purifier 22 L | Smart Design | High Storage Capacity | Activated Carbon Filter
KENT Gold Gravity Water Purifier (11014) | UF Technology Based | Non-Electric & Chemical Free | Counter Top | 20L Storage | White
KENT Grand Star RO Water Purifier | RO+UV+UF+TDS Control+Alkaline+Copper+UV in Tank |.0001 Micron RO Membrane | Auto Flush Feature | 9L Tank | 20 LPH | Ideal For Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water |Black
KENT Sapphire RO Water Purifier|RO+UF+Inline UV+Alkaline+TDS Control+UV LED in Tank | Fully Automatic On & OFF Operation|.0001 Micron RO Membrane|20 LPH| 8L| Ideal For Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water
Havells Siphon Water Purifier (Grey & Copper), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 Year Free Service, 7 Stage, 6.5L, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water,Upto 2000 TDS, 33% Higher Water Recovery
Havells AQUAS Water Purifier (White and Blue), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water
Havells Siphon Alkaline Water Purifier (Black), RO+UV+Alkaline, 5 Year Free Service, Copper+Zinc+Mg, 8 Stage, 6.5L, Suitable for Borwell,Tanker&Municipal Water Upto 2000 TDS, 33% Higher Water Recovery
Havells Active Touch HOT| WARM|AMBIENT (HWA) UV Water Purifier with Auto Diagnostic, Maintenance alerts (Black), Suitable for tanker, municipal water
Havells Fab UV Storage Water Purifier (White & Green), UV+UF, Copper+Zinc, 5 Stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable TDS <300 ppm Water,Suitable for Municipal Water
Havells Delite DX Water Purifier (Green and White), RO+UV+UV LED, 24*7 Tank Sanitization, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 8 Stage Purification, 6.5L SS Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water
Havells Digiplus Water Purifier,Copper+Zinc+pH Balance with natural minerals, 8 stage Purification, 6L tank, RO+UV, (Silver & Black), Suitable for Borwell,tanker, municipal water
V-Guard RequPro True High Recovery RO UV UF Water Purifier | 8 Stage Purification | 60% Water Recovery & 100% RO Purified Water | 1-Year Comprehensive Warranty | Black
V-Guard Rejive Water Purifier RO UF Mineral & Alkaline 8 Stage Purification | Suitable for water with TDS up to 2000 ppm 6.5 Litre Blue Black
V-Guard Rejive Water Purifier | RO UV Mineral and Alkaline Health Chargers with Stainless Steel Tank | Free Service Benefits Worth Rs. 2,450 | 9 Stage Purification | TDS up to 2000 ppm | 5 L
V-Guard Rejive Water Purifier RO UV Mineral Copper Protection and Stainless Steel Tank | 8 Stage Purification | Suitable for water with TDS up to 2000 ppm | 5 L
V-Guard Zenora RO UV Water Purifier,TDS up to 2000 ppm,8 Stage Purification, Free Service Benefits Worth Rs. 2450, PAN India Installation, 7 L, White
V-Guard Rejive RO UV Water Purifier with Mineral 8 Stage Purification, Free Service Benefits Worth Rs. 2,450, Suitable for water with TDS up to 2000 ppm, 6.5 Litre White
Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black
Livpure Allura Water Purifier | No Service Cost for 2.5 Years - Filters Included | 8 Stage Advanced Purification | RO+UV+Copper+Mineralizer | In Tank UV Sterilisation |7 Ltr |
Livpure Glitz Pure UV+UF Water Purifier with 7 L tank capacity - Suitable for Municipal Water, TDS upto 250ppm (White) (Not Suitable for tanker or borewell water)
Livpure Envy Alkaline RO+UV+UF+Alkaliser Water Purifier for Home, Alkaline pH 8+, 8 L Storage Tank, suitable for borewell, tanker and municipal water, (White)
Livpure Stealth Under The Counter Water Purifier, RO+UV 6 Stage Purification Technology, 7L Storage Tank, Sleek And Compact Design
Livpure Platino+ copper with 87% Water Savings (HR Tech), Feather Touch Display, Copper+RO+In-Tank UV+UF+Mineraliser+Auto Flush, 8.5 L tank, Water Purifier for home, (White)
Livpure Pep Pro Grand RO+UV+Mineraliser+Copper, 15 LPH Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water - 7 L Storage Tank, Black
Livpure Bolt Copper UV+UF Water Purifier for Home, Suitable for Municipal Water, with 7 L Storage, DARK BLUE, (Not Suitable for Borewell or tanker water)
Livpure Zinger Copper Hot with Water Saving Technology and Interactive Touch Display, RO+UV+UF+Copper, 6.5L Storage, Instant Hot, Warm and Ambient Water Purifier for home (White)
This World Water Day, make the most of incredible discounts on water purifiers and ensure clean, safe water for your home. With up to 60% off on top brands like Aquaguard, Havells Pureit, and more, now is the perfect time to invest in a purifier that suits your needs. Whether you're looking for advanced filtration systems, compact designs, or budget-friendly options, there’s something for everyone. Don't miss out on these limited-time deals to improve your water quality and take a step toward a healthier lifestyle. Celebrate World Water Day by prioritizing clean water for you and your family.
Top deals
Up to 51% off on Aquaguard water purifiers on Amazon Sale
Aquaguard offers top-tier water purifiers with cutting-edge technology and reliable filtration. This World Water Day, grab your Aquaguard purifier at an incredible 51% discount and ensure pure, safe water for your home with this limited-time Amazon Sale deal.
Up to 52% off on Pureit water purifiers on Amazon Sale
Pureit’s advanced purifiers provide excellent filtration and are trusted for delivering clean, healthy water. Enjoy up to 52% off on Pureit models and improve your water quality without breaking the bank during this World Water Day sale.
Up to 44% off on Kent water purifiers on Amazon Sale
Kent offers high-quality water purifiers designed for efficiency and long-lasting performance. Save up to 44% on Kent purifiers this World Water Day and enjoy clean, purified water at home. Don’t miss this special Amazon Sale offer.
Up to 60% off on Havells water purifiers on Amazon Sale
Havells water purifiers combine modern technology and reliability to provide fresh, pure water. Take advantage of up to 60% off on Havells models during this World Water Day sale and upgrade your water filtration system at an unbeatable price.
Up to 54% off on Livpure water purifiers on Amazon Sale
Livpure is known for its efficient purifiers that offer great value for money. With up to 54% off on select Livpure models, now’s the perfect time to get a purifier that delivers clean, safe water at home during the World Water Day Amazon Sale.
Vguard water purifiers on Amazon Sale
Vguard offers a wide range of reliable water purifiers that guarantee great performance and longevity. Check out their offerings during the World Water Day sale for amazing discounts, and ensure that your water is always pure and safe for consumption.
FAQs
Question : What brands are included in the World Water Day sale on water purifiers?
Ans : The sale includes top brands like Aquaguard, Pureit, Kent, Havells, Livpure, and Vguard.
Question : How much can I save on water purifiers during the Amazon Sale?
Ans : You can save up to 60% on select water purifiers during the World Water Day Amazon Sale.
Question : When is the World Water Day sale on water purifiers?
Ans : The World Water Day sale is available for a limited time, so be sure to grab your purifier before the deal ends.
Question : Are these water purifiers available for all water types?
Ans : Yes, many models cater to different water types, including hard water and tap water, providing effective filtration.
Question : Can I return or exchange a water purifier purchased during the sale?
Ans : Yes, most purifiers purchased on Amazon are eligible for return or exchange within the specified return period. Be sure to check the return policy at checkout.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.