World’s first Chromebook laptops for cloud gaming are here: Details

World’s first Chromebook laptops for cloud gaming are here: Details1 min read . 01:01 PM IST
- Acer Chromebook 516 GE, ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip and Ideapad Gaming Chromebook laptops offer high resolution screens with 120Hz refresh rate.
Google has introduced the world's first cloud computing laptop. The company has partnered with Acer, Asus and Lenovo to bring three new Chromebook laptops powered by the cloud. These are Acer Chromebook 516 GE, ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip and Ideapad Gaming Chromebook. All three laptops offer high resolution screens with 120Hz refresh rate. They are equipped with RGB gaming keyboards (select models) having anti-ghosting capabilities for added speed. Another feature is the latest WiFi 6 connectivity on these laptops for seamless connection.
All cloud gaming Chromebooks offer 120 frames per second and feature an input latency of under 85ms. Google has teamed up with NVIDIA to offer GeForce NOW app support with RTX 3080 tier to cloud gaming Chromebooks. Users will be able to enjoy Fortnite, Cyberpunk 2077, Crysis 3 Remastered and more at up to 1600p resolution and 120 frames per second. The laptops are also equipped with Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) through an installable web app. In addition, the Chromebooks will support three leading cloud gaming platforms — Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta), NVIDIA GeForce NOW and Amazon Luna.
Google’s new cloud gaming Chromebooks make it easier for gamers to find the games they love and start playing them in an instant. They need to simply tap the Everything button, find the game of their choice and start playing it without installing or downloading.
Google says that the all-new cloud gaming Chromebooks will come with new offers that include a three-month trial to Amazon Luna+ and NVIDIA GeForce NOW’s RTX3080 tier. With these offers, users can play nearly 200 of the 1500+ titles available on Chromebook at no cost, including games like Control Ultimate Edition, Overcooked 2, Fortnite and League of Legends. Google is also partnering with leading peripheral manufacturers like Acer, Corsair, HyperX, Lenovo and SteelSeries to ensure their popular mice, headsets and controllers are tested and certified as part of the Works With Chromebook program.
The new Acer Chromebook 516 GE, the ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip and the Ideapad Gaming Chromebook from Lenovo will go on pre-orders later this month.
