World’s first Chromebook laptops for cloud gaming are here: Details

All cloud gaming Chromebooks offer 120 frames per second and feature an input latency of under 85ms. Google has teamed up with NVIDIA to offer GeForce NOW app support with RTX 3080 tier to cloud gaming Chromebooks. Users will be able to enjoy Fortnite, Cyberpunk 2077, Crysis 3 Remastered and more at up to 1600p resolution and 120 frames per second. The laptops are also equipped with Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) through an installable web app. In addition, the Chromebooks will support three leading cloud gaming platforms — Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta), NVIDIA GeForce NOW and Amazon Luna.