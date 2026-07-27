Xbox is down again? Microsoft confirms outage, says ‘We know this has been going on a while…’

Xbox outage disrupts sign-ins, game launches and digital purchases worldwide

Microsoft has confirmed a fresh Xbox Network outage, leaving players across the world unable to access key online services, including signing into accounts, launching games and viewing their digital libraries. The disruption has affected multiple parts of the Xbox ecosystem, prompting the company to acknowledge the issue publicly while engineers work to restore normal service.

The company said the outage is impacting several core services, including Account and Profile, Store and Subscriptions, Games and Gaming, and Apps and Mobile. While Microsoft has identified the cause of the problem, it has not provided an estimated timeline for when services will be fully restored.

Microsoft says engineers are working to restore Xbox services

View full Image View full Image According to Microsoft's Xbox Status page, the outage has disrupted account management, purchases through the Xbox Store, mobile services and access to game libraries

As reports of connectivity issues spread globally, Xbox Support confirmed that the company was actively responding to the incident.

“We are aware that some users are encountering errors when attempting to sign in, see your game library, or launch games. Our engineers are actively working to mitigate the issue.”

According to Microsoft's Xbox Status page, the outage has disrupted account management, purchases through the Xbox Store, mobile services and access to game libraries. Users have also reported unexpected disconnections and difficulties accessing previously purchased titles.

Also Read | Meta platforms recover after brief outage disrupts services for thousands

The company later issued a further update acknowledging that the disruption had continued for an extended period.

“Just checking in on the game library, sign-in, and game launch issue. We know this has been going on a while and appreciate your patience while our teams keep working on it. Watch here or at http://support.xbox.com for updates.”

Microsoft has not disclosed what caused the outage.

Xbox outage follows recent PlayStation Network disruption The latest disruption comes only days after PlayStation Network experienced a major outage that affected account management, online gaming, social features, PlayStation Video, the PlayStation Store and PlayStation Direct. The timing proved particularly frustrating for players hoping to access the open beta for Marvel Tokon.

The back-to-back outages affecting two of the gaming industry's largest online platforms have once again highlighted the growing dependence on cloud-based digital services for accessing purchased games and subscriptions.

Digital ownership debate resurfaces after repeated gaming outages The latest Xbox disruption has renewed discussion within the gaming community about the reliability of digital-only game libraries. Extended service interruptions can temporarily prevent players from accessing titles they have already purchased, even when the games are part of their personal collections.

The conversation has intensified in recent months following broader concerns over digital ownership and the long-term availability of purchased content. While Microsoft continues working to restore Xbox services, many players remain unable to access significant parts of the platform.