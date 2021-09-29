Xiaomi launches a new premium mid-range smartphone Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G . The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is powered by a Snapdragon chipset, it gets a triple-lens camera and a display with a fast refresh rate.

The company has launched the device in two variants with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant being priced at ₹26,999 and the 8GB RAM and 128GB variant priced at ₹28,999.

The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G will be available from Mi.com, Xiaomi stores and Amazon India as well. The first sale of the device will begin on 2 October at 12 midnight.

Xiaomi is also offering a special discount on the device for a limited period. The buyers can get a special Diwali discount of ₹1,500 from 2 October to 7 October. The buyers can also get a bank offer of ₹2,000.

The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G will be sold in Tuscany Coral, Vinyl Black, Jazz Blue, Diamond Dazzle colours.

Processor

The new Xiaomi smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset. The chip support 5G connectivity. Xiaomi claims it will provide 12 Band 5G support.

Display

The phone gets a 6.55-inch 10-bit AMOLED display. The phone gets a FullHD+ resolution and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The device comes with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+.

The refresh rate can reach up to 90Hz and the device gets a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. The display is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Camera

The phone gets a triple camera lens setup with a 64MP primary lens. The device gets an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5MP telemacro lens. The device also gets a 20MP front-facing snapper.

Battery

In terms of battery, the device gets a 4,250 mAh unit with support for 33W fast charging. The company also packs a 33W charger in the box.

