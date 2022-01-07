Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G ‘India’s fastest charging smartphone' specs, price

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G features 120W fast charging, the company is touting it as ‘India’s fastest charging smartphone’.

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G and Xiaomi 11i 5G were launched in India on Thursday. Both smartphones chiefly share the same list of specifications, excluding the notable charging capabilities. Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G features 120W fast charging, the company is touting it as ‘India’s fastest charging smartphone’. The regular Xiaomi 11i has 67W fast charging support. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G and Xiaomi 11i 5G were launched in India on Thursday. Both smartphones chiefly share the same list of specifications, excluding the notable charging capabilities. Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G features 120W fast charging, the company is touting it as ‘India’s fastest charging smartphone’. The regular Xiaomi 11i has 67W fast charging support.

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G specifications {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G specifications Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G comes with a 6.67-inch full HD+ display with 1080x2400 pixel resolution. The AMOLED display offers 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone runs on Android 11. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G comes with 128GB storage, with an expandable microSD card option. Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G sports a triple setup with 108MP main sensor, 8MP ultra-wide shooter and 2MP macro shooter.

Smartphone has 16MP selfie camera.

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G is powered by an anocta-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. The company says that the smartphone can charge from 0 to 100% in just 15 minutes.

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G prices {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G is priced in India at Rs. 26,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone also comes in an 8GB + 128GB variant and is priced at Rs. 28,999. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Xiaomi 11i 5G is priced at Rs. 24,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model and Rs. 26,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option.

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G sale

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G and Xiaomi 11i 5G will go on sale in India from January 12. Both smartphones will be made available at Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and offline retailers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}