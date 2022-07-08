Xiaomi 12 Lite launch soon, company hints at four colour options2 min read . Updated: 08 Jul 2022, 12:17 PM IST
- According to reports, Xiaomi 12 Lite will be powered by OctaCore Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor along with Adreno 642L GPU.
The Xiaomi 12 Lite is likely to be launched soon, teasers on Twitter by the smartphone maker suggest. Although Xiaomi hasn't announced a debut date, the teasers suggest that Xiaomi 12 Lite is likely soon. In addition, two teases on Twitter suggest that the Lite model in the flagship line would come in a variety of stylish hues.