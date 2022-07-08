The Xiaomi 12 Lite is likely to be launched soon, teasers on Twitter by the smartphone maker suggest. Although Xiaomi hasn't announced a debut date, the teasers suggest that Xiaomi 12 Lite is likely soon. In addition, two teases on Twitter suggest that the Lite model in the flagship line would come in a variety of stylish hues.

The 12 Lite will be available "in a range of colour options to fit and match your taste," Xiaomi stated in a string of tweets. At least four eye-catching paint colours--Green, Purple, Pink, and Silver--will be offered for the 12 Lite.

Additionally, it will be a "featherweight thin design" lightweight gadget. However, none of the promotional tweets by Xiaomi provide any detailed information about Xiaomi 12 Lite phone, such as its essential specifications or available software capabilities.

Xiaomi 12 Lite: Expected specifications and price

The new Xiaomi model has been listed on Orange’s Spain website ahead of the launch. According to the website, Xiaomi 12 Lite will be powered by OctaCore Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor along with Adreno 642L GPU.

The Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G is expected to be priced at 506 euros or about ₹41,000 for the 8GB + 128GB variant in the European market.

According to the website, Xiaomi 12 Lite offer a 6.55-inch AMOLED display. It will weigh 173 gram and measure 159.30 x 73.70 x 7.29 mm.

Meanwhile, Redmi has confirmed that the K50i is set to launch in India on July 20. As per GSM Arena, Redmi hasn't divulged any specs of the K50i yet, but the teaser shared by the company reveals the smartphone's design. It has a triple camera setup on the rear, and blue is one of the colour options you will get to choose from.

The Redmi K50i is similar to the Redmi Note 11T Pro and Redmi Note 11T Pro that was launched in China in May. They are basically the same phones, but with different batteries and charging speeds. The Note 11T Pro has a 5,080mAh battery with 67W charging, while the Note 11T Pro has a 4,400mAh battery with 120W charging. (With Agency Inputs)