Xiaomi 12T, 12T Pro specification and price leaked: What we know so far

The report has also shared some key specifications and purported render of the upcoming phones. According to another recent report, the Xiaomi 12T series would likely launch globally in October, alongside an unidentified Redmi Pad tablet.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro’s alleged renders and specifications have leaked online ahead of the smartphone series launch, as per a report. These leaked renders suggest that the rumored smartphone series could launch in at least two colour options. This report highlights that the Xiaomi 12T Pro and Xiaomi 12T will feature different SoCs and primary camera sensors. The Xiaomi 12T Pro is expected to feature a 200 MP camera, whereas, the Xiaomi 12T is more likely to get a 108 MP camera. The Xiaomi 12T series is expected to launch in October.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro’s alleged renders and specifications have leaked online ahead of the smartphone series launch, as per a report. These leaked renders suggest that the rumored smartphone series could launch in at least two colour options. This report highlights that the Xiaomi 12T Pro and Xiaomi 12T will feature different SoCs and primary camera sensors. The Xiaomi 12T Pro is expected to feature a 200 MP camera, whereas, the Xiaomi 12T is more likely to get a 108 MP camera. The Xiaomi 12T series is expected to launch in October.
Xiaomi 12T, Xiamoi 12T Pro: Expected price
Xiaomi 12T is expected to come at a price of roughly ₹51,700 (EUR 649) in Europe, according to a report by WinFuture. The Xiaomi 12T Pro is expected to come at a proce of roughly ₹67,600 (EUR 849) in Europe.
Xiaomi 12T, Xiamoi 12T Pro: Expected price
Xiaomi 12T is expected to come at a price of roughly ₹51,700 (EUR 649) in Europe, according to a report by WinFuture. The Xiaomi 12T Pro is expected to come at a proce of roughly ₹67,600 (EUR 849) in Europe.
The report has also shared some key specifications and purported render of the upcoming phones. According to the renders, the smartphones could come in at least two- Blue and Black colour options.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The report has also shared some key specifications and purported render of the upcoming phones. According to the renders, the smartphones could come in at least two- Blue and Black colour options.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to another recent report, the Xiaomi 12T series would likely launch globally in October, alongside an unidentified Redmi Pad tablet.
According to another recent report, the Xiaomi 12T series would likely launch globally in October, alongside an unidentified Redmi Pad tablet.
Xiaomi 12T Pro: Expected specifications
Reportedly, Xiaomi 12T Pro will run on Android 12-based MIUI 13. It can feature a triple rear camera setup with an LED flash as well, as per the purported renders. At the front, the handsets can be seen with a hole-pinch cutout. It is expected to house the selfie camera. On the right side, the handsets could get the volume rockers and the power button.
Xiaomi 12T Pro: Expected specifications
Reportedly, Xiaomi 12T Pro will run on Android 12-based MIUI 13. It can feature a triple rear camera setup with an LED flash as well, as per the purported renders. At the front, the handsets can be seen with a hole-pinch cutout. It is expected to house the selfie camera. On the right side, the handsets could get the volume rockers and the power button.
As per the report, the Xiaomi 12T Pro would be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with up to 3.2GHz of maximum frequency. The smartphone is said to get up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone will reportedly debut in some countries with an 8GB RAM option as well. The smartphone is likely to get a triple rear camera setup with an LED flash.
As per the report, the Xiaomi 12T Pro would be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with up to 3.2GHz of maximum frequency. The smartphone is said to get up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone will reportedly debut in some countries with an 8GB RAM option as well. The smartphone is likely to get a triple rear camera setup with an LED flash.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Xiaomi 12T: Expected specifications
Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro have identical specifications, with three notable differences, according to the report. The Vanilla Xiaomi 12T is likely to run on Android 12-based MIUI 13. It is believed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra SoC. The smartphone is siad to only launch with 8GB of RAM instead of 12GB of RAM expected for the Pro model.
Xiaomi 12T: Expected specifications
Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro have identical specifications, with three notable differences, according to the report. The Vanilla Xiaomi 12T is likely to run on Android 12-based MIUI 13. It is believed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra SoC. The smartphone is siad to only launch with 8GB of RAM instead of 12GB of RAM expected for the Pro model.