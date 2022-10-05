Xiaomi 12T, Xiaomi 12T Pro debuts with 120W HyperCharge: Price and other details2 min read . Updated: 05 Oct 2022, 10:08 AM IST
- Xiaomi 12T Pro and Xiaomi 12T run on MIUI 13 based on Android 12 out-of-the-box.
Xiaomi 12T series is now official. The series consists of Xiaomi 12T Pro and Xiaomi 12T. The duo come equipped with pro-grade cameras and feature a 6.67-inch CrystalRes AMOLED screen. Both the smartphones are backed by a 5,000mAh battery and offer 120W HyperCharge technology. It is claimed to full charge the devices in 19 minutes.