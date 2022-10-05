Xiaomi 12T series is now official. The series consists of Xiaomi 12T Pro and Xiaomi 12T. The duo come equipped with pro-grade cameras and feature a 6.67-inch CrystalRes AMOLED screen. Both the smartphones are backed by a 5,000mAh battery and offer 120W HyperCharge technology. It is claimed to full charge the devices in 19 minutes.

Xiaomi 12T, Xiaomi 12T Pro price and availability

Xiaomi 12T and the Xiaomi 12T Pro will be available in three colour variants — Black, Blue, and Silver. There are three variants of Xiaomi 12T Pro – 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM, 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM and 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM. The smartphone comes with a starting price of EUR 749 (approx. ₹60,500).

The Xiaomi 12T, on the other hand, has two storage variants. The base model packs 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. It costs EUR 599 (approx. ₹48,800). Another variant ,comes with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage capacity.

Xiaomi 12T, Xiaomi 12T Pro specifications

Xiaomi 12T comes powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Ultra chipset, while the Xiaomi 12T Pro is equipped with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Both the smartphones are equipped with 6.67-inch CrystalRes AMOLED display, which Xiaomi says is enhanced by smart features such as AdaptiveSync.

The duo run on MIUI 13 based on Android 12 out-of-the-box. On the camera front, Xiaomi 12T sports three camera sensors on the back. The camera system consists of a 108MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. Xiaomi 12T Pro, on the other hand, has a 200MP primary rear camera. The device comes with the company’s own advanced AI algorithms and supports 8K video in full resolution.

Xiaomi 12T is backed by a 5,000mAH battery. It comes with 120W HyperCharge support which is said to juice up the device in 19 minutes. The handset is claimed to provide up to 13.5 hours of screen time.