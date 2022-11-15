Xiaomi 13 could debut in India soon: Report

Xiaomi 13 has been into the talks lately. The smartphone from the Chinese technology giant is expected to debut in India soon. The alleged handset has received Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification. This means that the launch of this device is near. The number series smartphone is believed to launch in its home country by next month and later enter the Indian market.
However, Xiaomi has made no confirmation regarding the handset yet. It is expected that the Xiaomi 13 can launch in India because the company has always launched the predecessors of the alleged Xiaomi 13 in India.
According to a report, Xiaomi is believed to launch two variants in China - a Pro variant and a standard one. The Pro model is likely to be priced ₹66,800 in India, as per OnLeaks.
The most awaited Xiaomi 13 series is tipped to feature narrow bezels. According to a notable tipster, the series could sport a 2K resolution LTPO display including a hole-punch. The smartphones could also feature eye protection dimming technology. Earlier, the speculated Xiaomi series was tipped to include two smartphones, the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro.
Xiaomi’s upcoming number series phone could be powered by a SM8550 chipset which is believed to be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.
A notable tipster, Digital Chat Station has shared via the Weibo platform that the flat and curved displays on Xiaomi 13 series handsets could gesture relatively narrow bezels. Furthermore, as per the details provided by tipster, this could be because the two smartphones use a new packaging technology. Although there is no details from the tipster regarding which handset will get the flat screen and which one would get the curved display.
According to a report, it is believed that the handset could launch with a ceramic back cover made by BYD. Moreover, the much rumored Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro are expected to run on Android 13.
It is also speculated that the Xiaomi 13 could feature a self-developed IC that allows the smartphone to offer 100W wired fast capability in a single cell battery. Reportedly, the handset from Xiaomi will likely get an upgraded version of the Surge P1 chip for relatively more effective power management.