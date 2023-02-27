Xiaomi 13 launches globally, Xiaomi 13 Pro debuts in India: All details here

The Xiaomi 13 series, which was initially launched in China last year, has now been introduced globally by the company, just before the Mobile World Congress 2023 (MWC 2023) in Barcelona. This latest smartphone series has made its debut on the global stage.

Xiaomi has introduced the Xiaomi 13 series with Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi 13 Lite. The company has decided to release the high-end Xiaomi 13 Pro model in India, which is a camera-focused smartphone featuring Leica lenses. Xiaomi has collaborated with Leica to launch the Xiaomi 13 Pro in India, and the phone has been unveiled in the country. The Xiaomi 13 series also features a Lite version, which is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC.

Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi 13 Lite: Prices

The pricing for the Xiaomi 13 series in India has not yet been revealed by the company. However, the Euro prices for the smartphones have been announced. The base model of the Xiaomi 13 series with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage starts at 999 euros, while the Xiaomi 13 Pro model starts at 1299 euros for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. While, the Xiaomi 13 Lite is priced at EUR 499 for the base variant.

The company is also offering a one-time out-of-warranty repair without any labor cost for the first 12 months. It is not clear yet whether this offer will be applicable in India. The Xiaomi 13 Pro can be purchased in India through Amazon and the official Xiaomi India website. The smartphone is available in two color options, Ceramic Black and Ceramic White. While, the Xiaomi 13 Lite is available in a range of colour options, including Black, Blue, and Pink.

Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro: Specifications

The Xiaomi 13 series smartphones are equipped with high-end hardware, featuring the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Both the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro models come with up to 512GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. However, there are some notable differences between the two models, primarily in their display and camera features. The Xiaomi 13 comes with a 6.36-inch AMOLED display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and features Dolby Vision and HLG support. On the other hand, the Xiaomi 13 Pro boasts a 2K display with an LTPO panel that allows for adaptive refresh rates.

For optics, the Xiaomi 13 model features a triple-camera setup at the back that includes a 50-megapixel OIS sensor, a 10-megapixel telephoto lens provided by Leica, and a 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor. On the other hand, the Xiaomi 13 Pro comes with a powerful camera system consisting of a 50-megapixel 1-inch sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto Leica lens, and another 50-megapixel ultrawide sensor.

Speaking of charging capabilities, the Xiaomi 13 smartphone is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery and supports 67W fast charging, along with 50W wireless charging. On the other hand, the Xiaomi 13 Pro comes with a slightly larger 4,820mAh battery and supports 120W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging. This allows for efficient charging options, even while on-the-go. In terms of connectivity, the Xiaomi 13 Pro supports advanced features such as 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, and NFC.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro comes with an IP68 rating, providing protection against dust and water.

Xiaomi 13 Lite: Specifications

While the Xiaomi 13 series was initially launched without this device in China, the Xiaomi 13 Lite is essentially a rebadged version of the Xiaomi Civi 2. This smartphone comes with the latest Android 12 operating system out-of-the-box, along with the user-friendly MIUI 13 skin. Powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC and paired with 8GB of RAM.

The Xiaomi 13 Lite sports a 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED panel with 120Hz screen refresh rate Like the other two models in the Xiaomi 13 series, this smartphone is equipped with a triple camera setup on the back. The primary camera boasts a resolution of 50 megapixels, while the other two sensors include an 8-megapixel and a 2-megapixel camera. However, the Xiaomi 13 Lite is particularly focused on delivering high-quality selfies, featuring two 32-megapixel camera sensors in a pill-shaped notch on the front of the device.

Powering this smartphone is a 4,500mAh battery that supports Xiaomi's 67W TurboCharge technology.