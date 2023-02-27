Xiaomi 13 launches globally, Xiaomi 13 Pro debuts in India: All details here
- Xiaomi has introduced the Xiaomi 13 series with Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi 13 Lite. The company has decided to release the high-end Xiaomi 13 Pro model in India, which is a camera-focused smartphone featuring Leica lenses. Xiaomi has collaborated with Leica to launch the Xiaomi 13 Pro in India, and the phone has been unveiled in the country.
The Xiaomi 13 series, which was initially launched in China last year, has now been introduced globally by the company, just before the Mobile World Congress 2023 (MWC 2023) in Barcelona. This latest smartphone series has made its debut on the global stage.
