Xiaomi 13 launches globally, Xiaomi 13 Pro debuts in India: All details here

Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro: Specifications

The Xiaomi 13 series smartphones are equipped with high-end hardware, featuring the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Both the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro models come with up to 512GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. However, there are some notable differences between the two models, primarily in their display and camera features. The Xiaomi 13 comes with a 6.36-inch AMOLED display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and features Dolby Vision and HLG support. On the other hand, the Xiaomi 13 Pro boasts a 2K display with an LTPO panel that allows for adaptive refresh rates.