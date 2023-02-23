Xiaomi 13 Lite with Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 tipped: What to expect

Xiaomi is all set to launch the Xiaomi 13 series in the global market on February 26 at MWC 2023. The Xiaomi 13 series was first introduced in China last year and includes the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro. The Xiaomi 13 Lite is the latest addition to the series and has been listed on a German e-commerce website, which has revealed its specifications.

The Xiaomi 13 Lite appears to be a rebadged version of the Xiaomi Civi 2, which was launched in China last year. The Google Play Console listing also supports this claim. It is expected that the Xiaomi 13 Lite will share many similarities with the Xiaomi Civi 2, including its design and specifications.

At this time, the specific details about the Xiaomi 13 Lite's design and specifications have not been officially confirmed by Xiaomi. However, based on the leaked information, it appears that the Xiaomi 13 Lite will be a mid-range smartphone with a modern design, a high-quality camera system, and a powerful processor.

As the launch event approaches, more information about the Xiaomi 13 series is likely to surface, and we can expect Xiaomi to provide more details on the specifications and features of the Xiaomi 13 Lite.

The Xiaomi 13 Lite smartphone is likely to feature a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The display is expected to have a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and support for HDR10+. Additionally, it will support 1920Hz high frequency PWM dimming technology.

Under the hood, the Xiaomi 13 Lite is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset with Adreno 662 GPU. It may also feature 8GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone is expected to run on MIUI 13, which is based on Android 12.

The Xiaomi 13 Lite is likely to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor and an infrared sensor. As for the battery, it could have a capacity of 4500mAh.

It is expected that the upcoming smartphone will support fast charging of up to 67W. The device is rumored to feature a triple camera system, led by a 50MP rear camera with a Sony IMX766 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, and LED flash. The other two rear cameras are expected to be a 20MP 115-degree ultrawide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. The front-facing camera is said to be 32MP.

The Xiaomi 13 Lite is expected to launch on February 26th, alongside other flagship models of the Xiaomi 13 series. The 8GB + 128GB variant will reportedly be available in Black and Pink color options for €499.90 (around Rs. 44,135), while the 256GB model is expected to cost €549.90 (around Rs. 48,555).