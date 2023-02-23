Xiaomi 13 Lite with Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 tipped: What to expect

Xiaomi is all set to launch the Xiaomi 13 series in the global market on February 26 at MWC 2023. The Xiaomi 13 series was first introduced in China last year and includes the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro. The Xiaomi 13 Lite is the latest addition to the series and has been listed on a German e-commerce website, which has revealed its specifications.

