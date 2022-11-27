Xiaomi 13 Pro appears on Geekbench, may come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC1 min read . Updated: 27 Nov 2022, 12:15 PM IST
- As per Geekbench listing, the smartphone will run on Android 13 operating system. Xiaomi 13 Pro is tipped to pack 12GB of RAM.
Xiaomi 13 Pro is expected to launch soon. It is rumoured to come powered by the recently announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The smartphone has recently been spotted in the database of benchmark website - Geekbench. Listed with model number 2210132C, the Xiaomi 13 Pro can be seen featuring an octa-core processor with three efficiency cores clocked at 2.02GHz. The primary core, on the other hand, allegedly has a clock speed of 3.19GHz.