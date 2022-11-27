Xiaomi 13 Pro is expected to launch soon. It is rumoured to come powered by the recently announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The smartphone has recently been spotted in the database of benchmark website - Geekbench. Listed with model number 2210132C, the Xiaomi 13 Pro can be seen featuring an octa-core processor with three efficiency cores clocked at 2.02GHz. The primary core, on the other hand, allegedly has a clock speed of 3.19GHz.

The device scored 1504 and 5342 points in single-core and multi-core tests. As per Geekbench listing, the smartphone will run on Android 13 operating system. Xiaomi 13 Pro is tipped to pack 12GB of RAM.

Xiaomi 13 Pro expected features

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is said to come with a 6.7-inch Samsung E6 AMOLED screen. The phone may offer 2K display resolution with a refresh rate of 120Hz. As mentioned above, it may come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The phone could be offered in 8GB and 12GB RAM variants paired with 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage models.

For optics, it is tipped to feature three camera setup on the back. It may offer a 50MP Sony IMX989 primary sensor paired with a 50MP ultrawide angle lens, and a second 50MP telephoto lens. At the front, it may have a 32MP camera for selfies.

The smartphone may run on the company’s own MIUI 14 based on Android 13 operating system. The device is said to be backed by a 4,800mAh battery. Xiaomi 13 Pro may offer 120watt fast charging and is rumoured to come with reverse charging and wireless fast charging support.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi 13 has received Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification. This means that the launch of this device is near. The number series smartphone is believed to launch in its home country by next month and later enter the Indian market.