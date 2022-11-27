Xiaomi 13 Pro appears on Geekbench, may come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

Xiaomi 13 Pro is expected to launch soon. It is rumoured to come powered by the recently announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The smartphone has recently been spotted in the database of benchmark website - Geekbench. Listed with model number 2210132C, the Xiaomi 13 Pro can be seen featuring an octa-core processor with three efficiency cores clocked at 2.02GHz. The primary core, on the other hand, allegedly has a clock speed of 3.19GHz.

