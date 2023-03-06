Xiaomi 13 Pro early access sale begins in India: Here are the benefits2 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 12:43 PM IST
- Xiaomi 13 Pro is a dual SIM phone. It runs on MIUI 14 based on Android 13 out-of-the-box.
Xiaomi’s latest flagship smartphone – Xiaomi 13 Pro is now available for purchase in the country. The handset’s Early Access Sale is now live on the company’s website along with Mi Home, and Mi Studios. The smartphone will go on open sale on March 10.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×