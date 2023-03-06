Xiaomi’s latest flagship smartphone – Xiaomi 13 Pro is now available for purchase in the country. The handset’s Early Access Sale is now live on the company’s website along with Mi Home, and Mi Studios. The smartphone will go on open sale on March 10.

Xiaomi 13 Pro comes with a price tag of ₹79,999. It packs 12GB RAM with 256GB internal storage. As part of the Early Access Sale, the company is giving an instant discount of ₹10,000 on purchases made using ICICI Bank cards. There is an exchange discount of ₹8,000 with Xiaomi 13 Pro.

Existing Xiaomi and Redmi phone owners can get up to ₹12,000 discount on its purchase. Xiaomi 13 Pro is offered in Ceramic White and Ceramic Black colour options.

Xiaomi 13 Pro features

Xiaomi 13 Pro is a dual SIM phone. It runs on MIUI 14 based on Android 13 out-of-the-box. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.73-inch 2K OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate.

The handset comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The device comes coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB internal storage capacity.

On the camera front, Xiaomi 13 Pro features a triple camera system. There is a 50MP main camera with Sony IMX989 primary sensor. It is paired with a 50MP telephoto sensor, and a 50MP wide-angle sensor. It is the company’s first flagship phone to come with Leica's 75mm floating telephoto lens.

For selfies, the handset boasts of a 32MP camera at the front. As mentioned above, it offers 256GB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage. 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, and NFC are the connectivity features available on the device.

Xiaomi 13 Pro is backed by a 4,820mAh battery. It comes with 120W wired charging support along with 50W wireless charging.