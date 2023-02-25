Xiaomi 13 Pro India launch tomorrow: How to watch live stream and what to expect

Xiaomi has announced the launch of the highly anticipated Xiaomi 13 Pro in India, which is scheduled to take place on February 26th. The event will be broadcasted live on Xiaomi's official website mi.com and the company's social media channels.

The launch event will commence at 9:30 PM. Although the Pro model has already been released in China, the expected specifications of the flagship phone are listed below.

In December 2022, Xiaomi announced its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered phone, the Xiaomi 13 series. Now, after two months, Xiaomi is set to release the Xiaomi 13 in international markets, posing a tough competition to other Android phones. The phone's global launch event is scheduled for February 26th in Barcelona.

On Sunday, February 26th, Xiaomi will host the 'Behind the Masterpiece' international launch event for the Xiaomi 13 in Barcelona. The live stream is set to begin at 8 AM PT/11 AM ET/5 PM CET/9:30 PM IST.

The event will be available for live online viewing. The company plans to stream the event live from Barcelona on various platforms such as YouTube, Twitter, its website, and Facebook. The event has already been listed on YouTube, and you can find it live. By clicking the "Notify me" button, you can receive automatic reminders before the event starts on February 26, 2023.

At the launch event on February 26, the spotlight will be on the Xiaomi 13 Pro, which features a massive 1-inch Sony IMX989 sensor. Xiaomi has partnered with Leica to enhance the imaging performance using their branded lens. It is anticipated that the company will focus on promoting the 13 Pro's imaging capabilities during the event.

Four styles, each with the ability to create a masterpiece in photography.



Stay tuned to witness the ultimate pro camera experience with the #Xiaomi13Pro | Launch on 26.02.2023



Know more: https://t.co/H8prPyeWXz — Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) February 24, 2023

There is a possibility that Xiaomi may announce a surprise product, the Xiaomi 13 Lite, at the event. According to rumors, the phone may feature a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chip, a 50MP primary camera, and a 6.55-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED panel. Additionally, the company is expected to introduce new earbuds or a smartwatch during the event.