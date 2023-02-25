Xiaomi 13 Pro India launch tomorrow: How to watch live stream and what to expect
- The event will be available for live online viewing. The company plans to stream the event live from Barcelona on various platforms such as YouTube, Twitter, its website, and Facebook. The event has already been listed on YouTube, and you can find it live. By clicking the Notify me button, you can receive automatic reminders before the event starts on February 26, 2023.
Xiaomi has announced the launch of the highly anticipated Xiaomi 13 Pro in India, which is scheduled to take place on February 26th. The event will be broadcasted live on Xiaomi's official website mi.com and the company's social media channels.
