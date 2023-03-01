Xiaomi 13 Pro launched in India at Rs. 79,999: Check offers, specs, more
- The 12GB + 256GB storage variant of the Xiaomi 13 Pro is priced at Rs. 79,999 in India. However, Xiaomi is providing an instant discount of Rs. 10,000 to users who purchase the phone using ICICI bank cards. As a result, the effective price of the Xiaomi 13 Pro is reduced to Rs. 69,999.
The Xiaomi 13 Pro, which is the premium model in the Xiaomi 13 series, was recently launched in India. The smartphone was initially unveiled in China in December 2022 along with the base Xiaomi 13. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC from Qualcomm and features a 4,820mAh battery that supports both wired and wireless charging. Xiaomi has officially announced the price and release date for the smartphone in India.
