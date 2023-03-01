Xiaomi 13 Pro launched in India at Rs. 79,999: Check offers, specs, more

The Xiaomi 13 Pro, which is the premium model in the Xiaomi 13 series, was recently launched in India. The smartphone was initially unveiled in China in December 2022 along with the base Xiaomi 13. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC from Qualcomm and features a 4,820mAh battery that supports both wired and wireless charging. Xiaomi has officially announced the price and release date for the smartphone in India.

Xiaomi 13 Pro: Price in India

The 12GB + 256GB storage variant of the Xiaomi 13 Pro is priced at Rs. 79,999 in India. However, Xiaomi is providing an instant discount of Rs. 10,000 to users who purchase the phone using ICICI bank cards. As a result, the effective price of the Xiaomi 13 Pro is reduced to Rs. 69,999.

Xiaomi has announced that the Xiaomi 13 Pro will be available for purchase in India on March 10. The smartphone can be purchased from various platforms, including Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home, retail partners, and Mi Studios. The company has also revealed that an early sale offer will be available from March 6, with the first 1,000 customers receiving an exclusive Xiaomi 13 Pro merchandise box. The early sale offer can be availed through Mi.com, Mi Home, and Mi Studios.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro smartphone is available in two colour options - Ceramic White and Ceramic Black for sale.

Xiaomi 13 Pro: Specifications and features

In India, the Xiaomi 13 Pro variant is equipped with a 6.73-inch 2K OLED display that supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+. The display can handle up to 240Hz touch sampling and has a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and runs on MIUI 14, which is based on Android 13, making it one of the first devices to run on this operating system.

Xiaomi has teamed up with Leica for the Xiaomi 13 Pro, which is claimed to be the first device to feature Leica's 75mm floating telephoto lens. The Indian variant of the Xiaomi 13 Pro has a triple rear camera setup, similar to its Chinese counterpart. The camera system includes a 50-megapixel 1-inch Sony IMX989 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel floating telephoto sensor, and a 50-megapixel wide-angle sensor. The device also features a 32-megapixel front-facing camera placed in a centrally aligned hole-punch cutout at the top of the display.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is equipped with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 internal storage. For connectivity, it supports 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, and NFC. The device is dust and water resistant and meets IP68 standards. Xiaomi's flagship smartphone also features a 4,820mAh battery with support for 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.