Xiaomi 13 Pro launched in India at Rs. 79,999: Check offers, specs, more

Xiaomi has announced that the Xiaomi 13 Pro will be available for purchase in India on March 10. The smartphone can be purchased from various platforms, including Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home, retail partners, and Mi Studios. The company has also revealed that an early sale offer will be available from March 6, with the first 1,000 customers receiving an exclusive Xiaomi 13 Pro merchandise box. The early sale offer can be availed through Mi.com, Mi Home, and Mi Studios.

