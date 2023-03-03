Xiaomi 13 Pro vs OnePlus 11 5G: Which flagship phone to buy?

The Xiaomi 13 Pro, which is the premium model in the Xiaomi 13 series, was recently launched in India. The smartphone was initially unveiled in China in December 2022 along with the base Xiaomi 13. This smartphone is a strong competitor of OnePlus 11 5G in the segment with top notch features. Here is a comparison between both devices to help you understand which one to buy.

Xiaomi 13 Pro vs OnePlus 11 5G: Price

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is available in India at a price of Rs. 79,999 for its 12GB + 256GB storage variant. However, users who purchase the phone using ICICI bank cards can avail of an instant discount of Rs. 10,000, bringing the effective price down to Rs. 69,999. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 11 5G comes in two models - 8GB + 128GB priced at Rs. 56,999 and 16GB + 256GB priced at Rs. 61,999.

Xiaomi 13 Pro vs OnePlus 11 5G: Display

The Xiaomi 13 Pro variant features a 6.73-inch 2K OLED display with support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+. It also has a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and can handle touch sampling of up to 240Hz. On the other hand, the OnePlus 11 5G comes with a 6.7-inch QHD+ Samsung LTPO 3.0 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone's screen has an aspect ratio of 20.1:9 and offers 1300 nits of peak brightness.

Xiaomi 13 Pro vs OnePlus 11 5G: Processor

Driving the Xiaomi 13 Pro is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and the phone runs on MIUI 14, which is based on the Android 13 operating system. On the other hand, the OnePlus 11 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core chipset along with Adreno 740 GPU and runs on Android 13 out-of-the-box with Oxygen OS on the top.

Xiaomi 13 Pro vs OnePlus 11 5G: Camera

Xiaomi has partnered with Leica for the Xiaomi 13 Pro, making it the first device to feature Leica's 75mm floating telephoto lens. The Indian version of the phone has a triple rear camera setup, similar to the Chinese variant. The camera system comprises of a 50-megapixel 1-inch Sony IMX989 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel floating telephoto sensor, and a 50-megapixel wide-angle sensor. Additionally, the device sports a 32-megapixel front-facing camera located in a centrally aligned hole-punch cutout at the top of the display.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 11 5G features a triple camera setup at the back, including a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor with f/1.8 lens and OIS support, a 48MP Sony IMX58 ultra-wide angle sensor with f/2.2 lens, and a 32MP portrait sensor. For selfies and video calling, the smartphone has a 16MP front-facing camera with an f/2.4 lens.

Xiaomi 13 Pro vs OnePlus 11 5G: Additional storage

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is equipped with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 internal storage. The OnePlus handset packs up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM.

Xiaomi 13 Pro vs OnePlus 11 5G: Battery

The flagship Xiaomi smartphone is equipped with a 4,820mAh battery, which supports 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. In contrast, the OnePlus 11 5G comes with a 5,000mAh battery and supports 100W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Xiaomi 13 Pro vs OnePlus 11 5G: Other features

The Xiaomi 13 Pro supports 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, and NFC for connectivity. It is also dust and water-resistant and meets IP68 standards. On the other hand, the OnePlus 11 5G supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, and other similar features. The device comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor for security purposes and Dolby Atmos stereo speakers for an enhanced audio experience.