Xiaomi 13 series launch on December 1: Here’s everything you need to know

Smartphone brand Xiaomi has announced the launch date of Xiaomi 13 series. The company will launch the Xiaomi 13 series in China on December 1. The series will consist of two handsets - Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro. Xiaomi has also confirmed that the upcoming smartphone series will come with MIUI 14 out-of-the-box. Alongside, Watch S2 and Buds 4 TWS earbuds will also debut in the home country.
As per the official poster shared by Xiaomi, the smartphone series will feature Leica-branded sensors. Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro are said to come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core processor. Xiaomi 13 Pro was recently spotted on Geekbench listing site. Xiaomi 13 Pro can be seen featuring an octa-core processor with three efficiency cores clocked at 2.02GHz. The primary core, on the other hand, allegedly has a clock speed of 3.19GHz.
Listed with model number 2210132C, the device scored 1504 and 5342 points in single-core and multi-core tests. As per Geekbench listing, the smartphone will run on Android 13 operating system. Xiaomi 13 Pro is tipped to pack 12GB of RAM.
The handset will come with a 6.7-inch Samsung E6 Amoled display with 2k resolution. The phone’s screen will offer a refresh rate of 120Hz. As per rumours, the device may come in two RAM variants – 8GB and 12GB. This may be paired with 128GB, 256GB and 512GB internal storage capacity.
To perform camera duties, the smartphone series may offer triple camera setup on the rear. The camera system may consist of a 50MP Sony IMX989 primary sensor paired with a 50MP ultrawide angle lens, and a second 50MP telephoto lens. For selfies, the device may be equipped with 32MP camera at the front.