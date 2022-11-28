Xiaomi 13 series launch on December 1: Here’s everything you need to know

As per the official poster shared by Xiaomi, the smartphone series will feature Leica-branded sensors. Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro are said to come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core processor. Xiaomi 13 Pro was recently spotted on Geekbench listing site. Xiaomi 13 Pro can be seen featuring an octa-core processor with three efficiency cores clocked at 2.02GHz. The primary core, on the other hand, allegedly has a clock speed of 3.19GHz.