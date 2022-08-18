Xiaomi 13 tipped to get narrow bezels and more: What all to expect

It is believed that both Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro would be launched in November, 2022. Reportedly, Xiaomi’s upcoming number series phone could be powered by a SM8550 chipset which is believed to be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The most awaited Xiaomi 13 series is tipped to feature narrow bezels. According to a notable tipster, the series could sport a 2K resolution LTPO display including a hole-punch. The smartphones could also feature eye protection dimming technology. Earlier, the speculated Xiaomi series was tipped to include two smartphones, the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The most awaited Xiaomi 13 series is tipped to feature narrow bezels. According to a notable tipster, the series could sport a 2K resolution LTPO display including a hole-punch. The smartphones could also feature eye protection dimming technology. Earlier, the speculated Xiaomi series was tipped to include two smartphones, the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro.
It is believed that both Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro would be launched in November, 2022. Reportedly, Xiaomi’s upcoming number series phone could be powered by a SM8550 chipset which is believed to be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.
It is believed that both Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro would be launched in November, 2022. Reportedly, Xiaomi’s upcoming number series phone could be powered by a SM8550 chipset which is believed to be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.
A notable tipster, Digital Chat Station has shared via the Weibo platform that the flat and curved displays on Xiaomi 13 series handsets could gesture relatively narrow bezels. Furthermore, as per the details provided by tipster, this could be because the two smartphones use a new packaging technology. Although there is no details from the tipster regarding which handset will get the flat screen and which one would get the curved display.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A notable tipster, Digital Chat Station has shared via the Weibo platform that the flat and curved displays on Xiaomi 13 series handsets could gesture relatively narrow bezels. Furthermore, as per the details provided by tipster, this could be because the two smartphones use a new packaging technology. Although there is no details from the tipster regarding which handset will get the flat screen and which one would get the curved display.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to a report, it is believed that the handset could launch with a ceramic back cover made by BYD. Moreover, the much rumored Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro are expected to run on Android 13.
According to a report, it is believed that the handset could launch with a ceramic back cover made by BYD. Moreover, the much rumored Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro are expected to run on Android 13.
It is also speculated that the Xiaomi 13 could feature a self-developed IC that allows the smartphone to offer 100W wired fast capability in a single cell battery. Reportedly, the handset from Xiaomi will likely get an upgraded version of the Surge P1 chip for relatively more effective power management.
It is also speculated that the Xiaomi 13 could feature a self-developed IC that allows the smartphone to offer 100W wired fast capability in a single cell battery. Reportedly, the handset from Xiaomi will likely get an upgraded version of the Surge P1 chip for relatively more effective power management.
Meanwhile, Amazon is running Xiaomi Flagship Days on its platform. The sale on selective Xiaomi phones started on August 16 and will continue till August 20. The five-day long sale offers discounts on flagship phones including Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G, Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G and more. Buyers will also be eligible for additional benefits worth ₹13,000. In addition, they can avail instant discount with ICICI Bank credit card and credit card EMI purchases. Interestingly, Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is available at a starting price of ₹49,999 on Amazon. There is an additional discount of up to ₹6,000 on purchases made using ICICI Bank credit cards and EMI transactions.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, Amazon is running Xiaomi Flagship Days on its platform. The sale on selective Xiaomi phones started on August 16 and will continue till August 20. The five-day long sale offers discounts on flagship phones including Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G, Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G and more. Buyers will also be eligible for additional benefits worth ₹13,000. In addition, they can avail instant discount with ICICI Bank credit card and credit card EMI purchases. Interestingly, Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is available at a starting price of ₹49,999 on Amazon. There is an additional discount of up to ₹6,000 on purchases made using ICICI Bank credit cards and EMI transactions.