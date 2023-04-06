Xiaomi 13 Ultra confirmed to launch globally. Here's what to expect2 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 04:24 PM IST
- It is expected that the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, the upcoming flagship phone, will offer exceptional photography experience, as its cameras will be supported by Leica.
Xiaomi has announced that it will release its latest flagship phone, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, globally in April. The company has teased the launch on Twitter, assuring users of an exceptional mobile photography experience. As an ultra-premium phone, it is anticipated the Xiaomi 13 Ultra to feature a high-end processor and other top-of-the-line features. Although leaks have already provided some insights into its specifications.
