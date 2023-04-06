Xiaomi has announced that it will release its latest flagship phone, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, globally in April. The company has teased the launch on Twitter, assuring users of an exceptional mobile photography experience. As an ultra-premium phone, it is anticipated the Xiaomi 13 Ultra to feature a high-end processor and other top-of-the-line features. Although leaks have already provided some insights into its specifications.

It is expected that the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, the upcoming flagship phone, will offer exceptional photography experience, as its cameras will be supported by Leica. This is good news for those who were impressed with the Xiaomi 12S Ultra's capabilities, even though it was only showcased in the country and not made available for purchase.

The Chinese technology company has stated that it intends to introduce a similar device to the Indian market, and the Xiaomi 13 Ultra could be the one.

Morever, Xiaomi has confirmed the global release of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra sometime this month, but has not yet disclosed the exact launch date or whether it will be available in India. More information is expected to be revealed in the near future.

Recently, the company launched the Xiaomi 13 Pro smartphone, which garnered positive reviews for its camera quality and exceptional performance. The device boasts a triple rear camera setup with three 50-megapixel sensors. The Xiaomi 13 Ultra is rumored to have four 50-megapixel cameras at the back, which will be optimized by Leica.

As per a tweet by tipster Yogesh Brar, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra is rumored to come with four rear cameras, comprising a 50-megapixel standard sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor, and a 50-megapixel zoom lens. The Xiaomi 13 Pro also features a similar camera setup but lacks the zoom-specific camera sensor. However, details about the zoom setup are currently unknown. The device is expected to sport a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

Powering the Xiaomi 13 Ultra could be the high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset by Qualcomm. The device might pack a 4,900mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging technology. It is anticipated to flaunt a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with LTPO support and a 120Hz refresh rate.