Xiaomi 13 Ultra could debut globally, hints Lei Jun: What to expect

The Chief Executive Officer at Xiaomi, Lei Jun has recently taken to Twitter to share that the next Ultra handset by Xiaomi would be launched globally. This smartphone is expected to be the Xiaomi 13 Ultra.
Xiaomi, a Chinese smartphone giant, is all set to launch the next generation Ultra smartphone in the global markets, tweeted a company executive. However, Xiaomi is yet to announce the handset, it is most likely expected to be the Xiaomi 13 Ultra. To recall, Xiaomi launched its Xiaomi 12S Ultra in the previous month in China. Recently, the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro were tipped to be powered by a SM8550 chipset which is expected to be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.
The Chief Executive Officer at Xiaomi, Lei Jun has recently taken to Twitter to share that the next Ultra handset by Xiaomi would be launched globally. This smartphone is expected to be the Xiaomi 13 Ultra. Jun has shared Xiaomi’s decision while replying to a review of the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, which was launched in China last month. The Chinese smartphone brand is yet to officially reveal a specific launch date for the next-generation Ultra model.
Meanwhile, it was also recently reported that the Xiaomi 13 series is tipped to feature narrow bezels. According to a notable tipster, the series could sport a 2K resolution LTPO display including a hole-punch. The smartphones could also feature eye protection dimming technology. Earlier, the speculated Xiaomi series was tipped to include two smartphones, the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro.
It is believed that both Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro would be launched in November, 2022. Reportedly, Xiaomi’s upcoming number series phone could be powered by a SM8550 chipset which is believed to be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.
A notable tipster, Digital Chat Station has shared via the Weibo platform that the flat and curved displays on Xiaomi 13 series handsets could gesture relatively narrow bezels. Furthermore, as per the details provided by tipster, this could be because the two smartphones use a new packaging technology. Although there is no details from the tipster regarding which handset will get the flat screen and which one would get the curved display.
According to a report, it is believed that the handset could launch with a ceramic back cover made by BYD. Moreover, the much rumored Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro are expected to run on Android 13.
