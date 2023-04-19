Xiaomi has taken the wraps off the Xiaomi 13 Ultra. The smartphone was announced in China as well as other global regions. Xiaomi 13 Ultra is the company’s flagship phone that comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It is equipped with a 12-bit display with support for LTPO and boasts of 90W fast charging technology.

The company has not revealed any details about the phone’s availability in India.

Xiaomi 13 Ultra features

Xiaomi 13 Ultra comes with a 6.73-inch 2K AMOLED LPTO display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The screen has HDR10+ resolution with Dolby Vision, P3 Colour Gamut, 1920Hz PWM dimming, and up to 2600nits peak brightness. The handset boasts of curved edges and has a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on the front. Rear has a premium leather finish.

The smartphone boasts of quad camera setup on the back. There is a 50MP Sony IMX989 primary camera with Hyper-OIS, 8P Lens, EIS, and variable aperture (f/1.9 to f/4.0). The main sensor comes paired with a 50MP Sony IMX858 ultrawide camera, a 50MP super telephoto sensor with OIS, and a 50MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom.

For selfies, Xiaomi 13 Ultra boasts of a 32MP camera at the front. As mentioned before, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It comes with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and boasts of 1TB UFS 4.0 internal storage.

The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and comes with support for 90W fast charging feature. Xiaomi 13 Ultra has an IP68 rating, and is resistant to water and dust. Other features of the handset are an in-display fingerprint sensor, Dolby Atmos, an IR blaster, and stereo speakers.

Xiaomi 13 Ultra price

Xiaomi 13 Ultra is offered in two RAM models - 12GB and 16GB paired with 256GB and 512GB storage capacity. The former is priced at RMB 5,999 (approx. ₹71,600). While the 16GB RAM variant costs RMB 6499 (approx. ₹77,600).