Xiaomi has taken the wraps off the Xiaomi 13 Ultra. The smartphone was announced in China as well as other global regions. Xiaomi 13 Ultra is the company’s flagship phone that comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It is equipped with a 12-bit display with support for LTPO and boasts of 90W fast charging technology.

