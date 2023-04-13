Xiaomi 13 Ultra to launch on April 18: What to expect

Xiaomi 13 Ultra to launch on April 18: What to expect2 min read . 12:55 PM IST
- Xiaomi 13 Ultra is likely to offer up to 16GB of RAM paired with up to 512GB UFS 4.0 internal storage capacity.
Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi has announced that it will unveil the Xiaomi 13 Ultra at an event scheduled on April 18. The handset will be launched for China and global markets.
Ahead of the launch, the company has already confirmed that it will use new Leica lenses on Xiaomi 13 Ultra. The official teaser of the smartphone shows a large camera module on the rear featuring four sensors and Leica Vario-Summicron branding.
The upcoming Xiaomi 13 Ultra phone is said to come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The handset is tipped to have a 6.7-inch QHD+ LPTO E6 AMOLED panel from Samsung. The screen is said to have a refresh rate of 120Hz.
The smartphone is rumoured to come with IP68 certification. On the storage front, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra is likely to offer up to 16GB of RAM paired with up to 512GB UFS 4.0 internal storage capacity.
The handset may run on MIUI 14 based on the Android 13 operating system. Xiaomi 13 Ultra may pack a 4,900mAh battery with 90watt wired charging speed along with wireless charging support for 50watt.
As far as the camera is concerned, Xiaomi 13 Ultra is tipped to come with a 1-inch 50MP Sony IMX989 sensor with f/1.8 aperture. This could be paired with a 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 50MP telephoto camera. As mentioned above, Xiaomi will bring Leica-tuned optical sensors with the smartphone.
For selfies, the handset is likely to come with a 32MP camera at the front.
As previously stated, the smartphone will initially be available in China, followed by its availability in global markets in the coming months. Xiaomi has not revealed whether or not the smartphone will be launched in India. But given that it just launched the Xiaomi 13 Pro in the country recently, Xiaomi fans may have to wait for the Xiaomi 13 Ultra for now.
