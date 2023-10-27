Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has unveiled two new premium smartphones powered by the new Snapdragon Qualcomm Gen 3 processor unveiled earlier this week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Xiaomi 14 specifications: The Xiaomi 14 sports a 6.36-inch OLED panel that uses LTPO technology to vary the refresh rate from 1-120 Hz. The 1.5K display comes with a peak brightness of 3,000 nits - Xiaomi claims this is the highest peak brightness for any screen - and a pixel density of 460 ppi.

In terms of camera, the Xiaomi 14 features a 50MP Light Hunter sensor with Leica Summilux optical lens for the primary sensor, which also has an aperture of f/1.6. The smartphone also has a 50 MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 50 MP telephoto lens and a 32 MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of power, the Xiami 14 comes with a 4610mAh battery with support for 90W wireless charging and 50W wireless charging.

The Xiaomi 14 will be available in 4 colours - Jade Green, Black, White and Snow Mountain Pink.

Xiaomi 14 Pro Specifications: While the Xiaomi 14 Pro also features the same Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 3 processor under the hood, there are a number of changes made to the higher-end variant. The Xiaomi 14 Pro comes with a larger 6.7-inch display with WQHD+ resolution, a peak brightness of 3,000 nits and a pixel density of 522ppi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The premium smartphone also gets a bigger 4880mAh battery with support for 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. In terms of optics, the Xiaomi 14 Pro comes with a 50MP Light Hunter sensor with a variable aperture of f/1.42 - f/4.0. Other cameras include a 50MP telephoto lens, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 32MP selfie shooter.

Xiaomi 14, 14 Pro Pricing: The Xiaomi 14 is priced at CNY 3,999 (around ₹45,800) for the 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage variant, CNY 4,299 (around ₹49,000) for the 12GB RAM/ 256GB storage variant, CNY 4,599 (around ₹52,300) for the 16GB RAM/ 512GB storage variant and CNY 4,999 (around ₹57,200) for the 16GB RAM/ 1TB storage variant.

Meanwhile, the higher-end Xiaomi 14 Pro starts at CNY 4,999 (around ₹57,200) for the 12 GB RAM/ 256 GB storage variant and will be available for CNY 5,499 (around ₹62,500) for the 16 GB RAM/ 512 GB storage variant and CNY 5,999 (around ₹68,700) for the 16 GB RAM/1 TB storage variant. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Chinese smartphone maker has not yet clarified if or when the two premium smartphones will be launched in India. However, it must be noted that while last year's Xiaomi 13 Pro was launched in India along with other global markets after a 3-month delay, the Xiaomi 13 base variant never made it to the Indian market.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro, which was launched in China in December last year, only made it to India in February this year. The smartphone, which was launched in China for CNY 5,799 (almost ₹68,700) for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage version, was later launched in India for ₹79,999 for the same version.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!