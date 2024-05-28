Xiaomi confirms launch date for Xiaomi 14 CIVI, likely a rebranded version of CIVI 4 Pro. Expected specs include 6.55 inch OLED display, Snapdragon 8s Gen chipset, up to 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and 4,700mAh battery with 67W fast charging.

Xiaomi has confirmed the launch date for latest smartphone in its flagship number series, the Xiaomi 14 CIVI. The latest smartphone is likely to be a rebranded version of CIVI 4 Pro, a smartphone which was launched in China back in March this year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Xiami 14 Civi specifications: While the official specs of the Xiaomi 14 CIVI have not been revealed yet, a look at the specifications of the Xiaomi CIVI 4 Pro should give us a fair idea about the device which will be shipping to the Indian market.

Xiaomi 14 Civi display: The Xiaomi 14 CIVI is likely to feature a 6.55 inch 12-bit OLED display with a resolution of 2750 x 1236 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate. It could come with a peak brightness fo 3,000 nits, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 2160Hz PWM Dimming and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on the front. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Xiaomi 14 Civi processor: The 14 CIVI may run on the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen chipset based on 4nm process and may be paired with the Adreno 735 GPU. Interestingly, this is the same chipset that powers Poco F6 smartphone which was launched in India last week.

Moving on, the phone could come with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

Xiaomi 14 Civi Software: The latest Xiaomi 14 series smartphone is likely to run on the company's HyperOS skin based on Android 14. The Chinese smartphone maker may promise 4 years of OS updates and 5 years of security patches with this device. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Xiaomi 14 CIVI camera and battery: Optics wise, the 14 CIVI is likely to feature a triple camera sensor to the back including a 50MP Light Fusion 800 shooter with Hyper OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. On the front, there may be a 32MP OmniVision Samsung S5K3D2 78 sensor with a Field of View (FoV) of 100 degrees.

The upcoming smartphone could come with 4,700mAh battery pack with support for 67W fast charging.

