Xiaomi has introduced its latest Civi-series smartphone in India, enhancing its flagship Xiaomi 14 lineup known for exceptional camera capabilities. The Xiaomi 14 Civi, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, is the second smartphone in the Indian market to feature this advanced processor.

Price

The Xiaomi 14 Civi is available in three color variants: Cruise Blue, Matcha Green, and Shadow Black. The starting price for the model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is Rs. 42,999. Customers can purchase the smartphone on Flipkart, Xiaomi’s official website, and other retail outlets. Additionally, there is a Rs. 3,000 discount available through bank and exchange offers. Pre-orders begin today, with the official sale commencing on June 20, 2024.

Specifications

The Xiaomi 14 Civi boasts a 6.55-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with a resolution of 1.5K, supporting a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision for an immersive visual experience. Durability is ensured with Gorilla Glass Victus 2, providing robust protection against physical damage.

Under the hood, the smartphone is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, delivering performance on par with the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor used in the Xiaomi 14. Users can choose between configurations offering up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

For photography enthusiasts, the Xiaomi 14 Civi features a triple rear camera setup co-engineered with Leica. This includes a 50MP Leica Summilux main camera with 25mm cinematic HDR, a 50MP Leica portrait telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and a 12MP Leica ultra-wide lens. The front of the device sports a 32MP dual camera system, enhanced with AI capabilities to deliver superior selfies. Powering the smartphone is a 4700mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging. It operates on HyperOS, based on Android 14.

