Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at Rs. 42,999: Check specifications and features
Xiaomi launches the 14 Civi smartphone in India, featuring Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC and triple rear cameras co-engineered with Leica. Available in three colors, starting at Rs. 42,999 with pre-orders starting today.
Xiaomi has introduced its latest Civi-series smartphone in India, enhancing its flagship Xiaomi 14 lineup known for exceptional camera capabilities. The Xiaomi 14 Civi, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, is the second smartphone in the Indian market to feature this advanced processor.