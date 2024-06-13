Xiaomi recently added a new smartphone to its 14 series with the CIVI, a camera-centric device that's intended to bring the flagship experience to a new segment. Should you consider buying it? Read our first impressions.

Xiaomi 14 series has a new addition - the Xiaomi 14 CIVI! The company pitches this device as a camera-centric smartphone, with CIVI being short for “Cinematic Vision." Launched with a price of ₹39,999 for the 8GB + 256 GB variant and ₹44,999 for 12GB + 512 GB, the smartphone was launched on June 12, 2024 in three colours - Matcha Green, Cruise Blue, and Shadow Black and is the latest offering in the upper mid-range smartphone category.

We got the chance to toy around with the device right after launch to assess if it holds up to the promise of being a powerful offering in the almost-flagship category. In this article, we focus on the first impressions of using the device, its design, battery, camera setup, and overall value in a price segment that's targeting Indian users who want a flagship experience for almost half of the price.

How is the design of the Xiaomi 14 CIVI smartphone? A sleek and modern device in three gorgeous colours, the Xiaomi 14 CIVI grabs your attention from the get-go. In the looks department, Xiaomi has really nailed it down while keeping it in sync with the overall aesthetic of the Xiaomi 14 series.

If I were looking for a phone in the almost-flagship category, I would definitely consider purchasing the Xiaomi 14 CIVI solely based on its design. My favourite colour is the Matcha Green variant that is brimming with personality and will make seekers of aesthetic value happy. It is also built from 64% bio-based carbon material, according to the company. The Cruise Blue and Shadow Black variants of the smartphone also come with an anti-glare glass to prevent smudges, a claim that initially seems to hold up.

It weighs about 177g and is 72.7mm thick, which means that you can quickly slip it into your pocket and take it out with the same speed. Also, the company claims the Xiaomi 14 CIVI carries India's first quad curve display, a marriage of 3D curved display and a flat display, which definitely makes it look appealing. I'm not so sure how I feel about the iPhone's Dynamic Island-like notch on the device.

What's powering the Xiaomi 14 CIVI smartphone? What separates the Xiaomi 14 CIVI from its competitors such as OnePlus, Vivo, and Samsung in this price range that it's powered by the latest flagship Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. Since this is a camera-centric device, this chipset facilitates ISP (Image Signal Processor) to bring the Leica experience to life.

This phone runs the Xiaomi's HyperOS and is built on the 4nm TMSC process and features an X4 super-core and Qualcomm Triple ISP 18-bit technology. For the user, this means speed, power, and efficient power management from the moment you pick this device. In the long run, whether this promise holds up needs to be seen.

How will the battery of the Xiaomi 14 CIVI smartphone perform? Xiaomi was put a 4700mAh battery on the Xiaomi 14 CIVI which can last all users for over a day with a single charge. According to the company, this phone can maintain 80% battery health even after 4 years of use, but this remains to be seen.

Fortunately, the device comes with a 67W Turbo charger in the box that will juice up your device quickly. Approximately, it should charge up to 50-60% in about 15–20 minutes and 100% in approximately 35–45 minutes.

What about the camera of the Xiaomi 14 CIVI? The company pitches the Xiaomi 14 CIVI as a photography smartphone and is equipped with a Leica Summilux lens. With this smartphone, you get an optically stabilised 50MP f/1.63 Light Hunter 800 primary sensor. For the user, this means that they'll be able to capture images in detail while retaining the vibrancy of colours in all lighting conditions. During our initial testing, it performed well in daylight conditions, but how it fares in tricky situations where light is limited remains to be seen.

In addition, the Xiaomi 14 CIVI is equipped with a 50mm dedicated telephoto lens for all your portraits. The smartphone also gets a 12MP Leica ultra-wide lens with 120-degree field of view, which should be enough to capture landscapes effectively.

Other camera features that are intended to bring Xiaomi Cinematic Vision to life include Leica's custom tuning and photography modes that have become synonymous with Xiaomi-Leica flagships.

As for the front camera, the smartphone is equipped with a dual selfie 32MP ultra-wide- & wide-angle front camera. It also supports the AI Group Selfie Mode that fits everyone perfectly into the frame. Additional features include autofocus to get all your friends in the selfie.

Xiaomi also promised to bring a host of AI-powered features to the device, including AI Magic Erase to remove objects from the image, AI Expansion Tool for extending photo edges, and AI Group Selfie Mode. We'll have to wait and see if the company holds its end of the promise and truly delivers a Cinematic Vision experience on the Xiaomi 14 CIVI.

Is this the flagship killer that the company claims it is? Can the claims of a superior camera hold up in diverse real-world settings? Only time will tell. On paper, the Xiaomi 14 CIVI is loaded with impressive features that should keep it running effortlessly for years.

You can buy the Xiaomi 14 CIVI with the early access sale that commences 12th June, 6 pm onwards on Flipkart and the Mi website.

