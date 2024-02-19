After months of rumours and expected announcements, Xiaomi has finally confirmed that its flagship Xiaomi 14 smartphone is coming to India on March 7. Notably, the Xiaomi 14 series debuted in China in October last year, while the global launch event is scheduled for 25 February.

The Xiaomi 14 series includes 3 smartphones: Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Pro and Xiaomi 14 Ultra. However, the confirmation image shared by Xiaomi India on its X (formerly Twitter) account suggests that only the vanilla variant of the 14 series may make its debut in India.

Xiaomi 14 expected specs:

While Xiaomi India hasn't revealed anything about the specifications or pricing of the Xiaomi 14, we can have a fair idea about these devices by looking at the specifications of its Chinese counterpart. The Chinese version of the Xiaomi 14 sports a 6.36-inch 1.5K LTPO OLED panel with support for 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits.

The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup co-engineered with Leica, featuring a 50MP primary sensor with OIS and Leica Summilux optical lens, a 50MP telephoto lens and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. The Chinese variant also features a 32MP front-facing shooter to cater to all the selfie and video calling needs.

The premium smartphone is powered by a 4610 mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. The smartphone is available in China in 4 colour variants: Jade Green, Black, White and Snow Mountain Pink.

Xiaomi 14 expected India price:

The Xiaomi 14 was launched in China in four storage variants with prices starting from CNY 3,999 and going up to CNY 4,999. Considering the Chinese price, the 8GB RAM/256 base variant of Xiaomi 14 could be priced around ₹50,000 while the top variant could go up to ₹60,000.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!