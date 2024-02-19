Xiaomi 14 confirmed to launch in India: Expected specs, price and everything we know so far
Xiaomi 14 will make its debut in India on March 7, almost 2 weeks after the global launch and months after the flagship device was unveiled in its home market. The smartphone is expected to pack the latest Snpadragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and Leica powered back cameras.
After months of rumours and expected announcements, Xiaomi has finally confirmed that its flagship Xiaomi 14 smartphone is coming to India on March 7. Notably, the Xiaomi 14 series debuted in China in October last year, while the global launch event is scheduled for 25 February.