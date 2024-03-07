Xiaomi 14 Series Launch Live Updates: How to watch LIVESTREAM and expected price

Xiaomi will be launching its first flagship phone of the year in India today, March 7. The Xiaomi 14 is set to launch in an event that will be hosted in New Delhi. The event is scheduled to kick off at 6 pm IST today. Xiaomi will be livestreaming the launch event on its official YouTube channel, Instagram and X account.
Xiaomi 14 Series Launch Live: Expected colours
Xiaomi 14 Series Launch Live: The Xiaomi official website has teased that the Xiaomi 14 device will have three color options: Jade Green, Black and White.
Xiaomi 14 Series Launch Live: Expected specs
Xiaomi 14 Series Launch Live: The Xiaomi 14 is expected to feature a 6.36-inch LTPO AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 3000nits peak brightness.
Moreover, the Xiaomi 14 is said to be powered by the 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor coupled with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM. The device will likely come in two storage variants 256GB and 512GB.
Xiaomi 14 Series Launch Live: How to watch the livestream
Xiaomi 14 Series Launch Live: Xiaomi will be launching its first flagship phone of the year in India today. The Xiaomi 14 is set to launch in an event that will be hosted in New Delhi and is scheduled to kick off at 6 pm IST.
The Chinese tech giant will be livestreaming the launch event on its official YouTube channel and company's official website.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!