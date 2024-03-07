Xiaomi 14 Series Launch Live Updates: How to watch LIVESTREAM and expected price

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 04:27 PM IST

Xiaomi 14 Series Launch Live: Xiaomi is set to launch its flagship Xiaomi 14 series in India today, expected to feature a 6.36-inch LTPO AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and a triple 50MP camera setup.