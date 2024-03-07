Xiaomi 14 Series Launch Highlights: Xiaomi has announced its Xiaomi 14 Series in India. The Indian market will receive Xiaomi 14 and Xioami 14 Ultra this year. The Xioami 14 features a 6.36-inch LTPO AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and a triple 50MP camera setup.
Xiaomi 14 Series Launch Live: Xiaomi launched its highly anticipated 14 series in India, surprising fans by introducing both flagship smartphones: Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra. The Xiaomi 14 comes in a single storage configuration of 16GB+512GB priced at ₹99,999, while the Xiaomi 14 Ultra Reserve Edition can be reserved at ₹9,999 starting March 11. The base model, equipped with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, retails at ₹69,999, with sales starting on March 11 at 12 noon across various channels including Amazon.in and Flipkart. ICICI Bank cardholders can avail a ₹5,000 cashback offer and an additional ₹5,000 exchange bonus.
The Xiaomi 14 features a 6.36-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and a 4610mAh battery with 90W wired charging support. It boasts a Leica co-engineered triple rear camera system. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra offers a 6.73" QHD+ AMOLED quad-curved screen, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and a quad-camera system co-developed with Leica.
Moreover, Xiaomi introduced the Xiaomi Priority Club, offering perks like free pickup and drop service, two-hour repair duration, half-yearly check-ups, and prioritized customer support for owners of the Xiaomi 14 series and recent flagship phones. Additionally, Xiaomi 14 series owners enjoy one-time free screen replacement, out-of-warranty repairs with free labor, and a dedicated relationship manager.
The Xiaomi 14, equipped with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, will be available for purchase at ₹69,999 through various channels including Amazon.in, Flipkart, mi.com, and Xiaomi retail stores. The sale is set to commence on March 11 at 12 noon.
For ICICI Bank credit and debit card holders, there is a lucrative ₹5,000 cashback offer, coupled with an extra ₹5,000 exchange bonus for those investing in the Xiaomi 14 series.
Xiaomi 14 Series Launch Live Updates: Xiaomi has announced a ‘Priority Club’ for its users in India. These users to get a standby device, in case their device is under repair, along with a pick and drop service for the smartphone.
Xiaomi 14 Series Launch Live Updates: Xiaomi 14 Ultra to come in Black and White colours.
Xiaomi 14 Series Launch Live Updates: Alan Schaller, a Leica photographer tested Xioami 14 series' cameras.
Xiaomi 14 Series Launch Live Updates: Xiaomi has showcased its Xiaomi 14 Ultra.
Xiaomi 14 Series Launch Live Updates: The Xiaomi 14 features a 12 GB RAM 256 GB storage.
Xiaomi 14 Series Launch Live Updates: Both Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra to get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.
Xiaomi 14 Series Launch Live Updates: The Xiaomi 14 to get a 6.36-inch screen, 3000 nits of brightness with a support from Dolby Vision.
Xiaomi 14 Series Launch Live Updates: The Xiaomi 14 gets a 'Cloud de Paris design' and an aluminium frame.
The device to come in Jade Green, Matte Black and Classic White colour.
Xiaomi 14 Series Launch Live Updates: Xiaomi to bring Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra in the Indian market.
Xiaomi 14 Series Launch Live Updates: Xiaomi announces partnership with Leica and Qualcomm.
Xiaomi 14 Series Launch Live Updates: Xioami has teased its first-ever electric vehicle SU7 that can achieve a claimed range of 800km on a single charge.
Xiaomi 14 Series Launch Live Updates: Xiaomi becomes the world's third biggest smartphone brand in the world, reveals Xiaomi India President.
Xiaomi 14 Series Launch Live: Muralikrishnan B, President of Xiaomi India takes the stage!
Xiaomi 14 Series Launch Live: The launch event for Xiaomi 14 Series commences.
Xiaomi 14 Series Launch Live: Xiaomi 14 launch price may well be a whopping Rs.75000, as per several media reports. The Xiaomi 14 launch event is all set to commence in a few minutes.
Xiaomi 14 Series Launch Live: Apart from Xiaomi 14, it is unclear which models of the series will be announced today in India. Reports say that the Xiaomi 14 Pro and Xiaomi 14 Ultra will not be launched in India as their predecessor the Xiaomi 13 Ultra model was also not announced last year. Therefore, we might only see the Xiaomi 14 launch (base version) today.
Xiaomi 14 Series Launch Live: For photography, the Xiaomi 14 is likely to feature a triple camera setup which may consist of a 50MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto camera, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, the device is expected to feature a 32MP front camera for selfies.
Xiaomi 14 Series Launch Live: The Xiaomi official website has teased that the Xiaomi 14 device will have three color options: Jade Green, Black and White.
Xiaomi 14 Series Launch Live: The Xiaomi 14 is expected to feature a 6.36-inch LTPO AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 3000nits peak brightness.
Moreover, the Xiaomi 14 is said to be powered by the 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor coupled with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM. The device will likely come in two storage variants 256GB and 512GB.
Xiaomi 14 Series Launch Live: Xiaomi will be launching its first flagship phone of the year in India today. The Xiaomi 14 is set to launch in an event that will be hosted in New Delhi and is scheduled to kick off at 6 pm IST.
The Chinese tech giant will be livestreaming the launch event on its official YouTube channel and company's official website.
