Xiaomi 14 Series Launch Highlights: Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra launched in India

6 min read . 08:32 PM IST

Xiaomi 14 Series Launch Highlights: Xiaomi launched its Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra in India. Both models are available for purchase starting March 11, with the base Xiaomi 14 priced at ₹ 69,999 and the Xiaomi 14 Ultra featuring Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, AMOLED displays, and advanced camera systems.