Xiaomi enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the launch of the much-anticipated Xiaomi 14 flagship series in India today, March 7. The Chinese tech giant is all set to unveil its latest offering in an exclusive event hosted in New Delhi, scheduled to commence at 6 pm IST.

The Xiaomi 14 series, first revealed on a global stage during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024, comprises three distinctive models: Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Pro, and Xiaomi 14 Ultra. With teasers flooding social media platforms in recent weeks, enthusiasts are poised to finally get a glimpse of the official specifications and design elements of the Xiaomi 14 series.

How to watch livestream

Xiaomi enthusiasts can catch the Xiaomi 14 launch event live on the company's official YouTube channel, starting at 6 PM today, March 7.

What all to expect

Among the highlights, the Xiaomi 14 is rumored to boast a luxurious 6.36-inch LTPO AMOLED display, featuring an impressive 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3000nits. Xiaomi aficionados can expect a choice of three elegant color options: Jade Green, Black, and White.

Under the hood, the Xiaomi 14 is anticipated to be powered by the cutting-edge 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, complemented by a robust 12GB LPDDR5X RAM. The device is speculated to be available in two storage configurations: 256GB and 512GB.

Photography enthusiasts are likely to be pleased with the triple-camera setup rumored for the Xiaomi 14, comprising a 50MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto camera, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. Selfie aficionados can anticipate a high-resolution 32MP front camera.

In terms of endurance, the Xiaomi 14 is expected to house a substantial 4610mAh battery, with support for a rapid 90W HyperCharge capability, ensuring lasting performance throughout the day.

While the base version of the Xiaomi 14 is expected to debut in India today, reports suggest that the Xiaomi 14 Pro and Xiaomi 14 Ultra models may not make an appearance, mirroring the absence of their predecessors, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, from last year's lineup.

Pricing speculations hint at a premium tag of Rs. 75,000 for the Xiaomi 14, placing it squarely in the upper echelon of flagship smartphones.

Stay tuned for the latest updates on Xiaomi's latest flagship offering.

