Xiaomi 14 set to launch in India today: How to watch LIVESTREAM and everything expected
Xiaomi 14 series rumored to feature high-end specs including a 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and 50MP triple-camera setup. Watch the launch event live on YouTube at 6 PM IST.
Xiaomi enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the launch of the much-anticipated Xiaomi 14 flagship series in India today, March 7. The Chinese tech giant is all set to unveil its latest offering in an exclusive event hosted in New Delhi, scheduled to commence at 6 pm IST.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message