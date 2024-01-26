Xiaomi 14 Ultra camera details leaked; here's what all to expect
A leaked image of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra's cover glass suggests improved camera features, including brighter lenses and an upgraded periscope telephoto camera.
In a recent development, a leaked image of what is claimed to be the cover glass of the highly anticipated Xiaomi 14 Ultra has surfaced online, offering insights into the upcoming smartphone's camera features. The Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro were launched in China back in October 2023, showcasing the new HyperOS interface. Now, rumors are swirling about the potential addition of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra to the lineup, with speculation pointing towards a March 2024 launch.