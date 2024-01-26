Xiaomi 14 Ultra camera details leaked; here's what all to expect

In a recent development, a leaked image of what is claimed to be the cover glass of the highly anticipated Xiaomi 14 Ultra has surfaced online, offering insights into the upcoming smartphone's camera features. The Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro were launched in China back in October 2023, showcasing the new HyperOS interface. Now, rumors are swirling about the potential addition of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra to the lineup, with speculation pointing towards a March 2024 launch.

The leaked image, shared by GSMArena, reveals the cover glass adorned with Leica branding, suggesting a continued collaboration between Xiaomi and the renowned optics company. Notably, the camera cut-outs closely resemble those of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, but with slightly larger lens holes, hinting at the inclusion of brighter lenses. Reports suggest that the primary camera might feature a wider f/1.6 aperture compared to its predecessor's f/1.9 aperture, potentially enhancing low-light performance.

Furthermore, details about the periscope telephoto camera indicate an improved f/2.5 aperture, a significant upgrade from the Xiaomi 13 Ultra's f/3.0 aperture. According to a report by Gadgets 360, there have been speculations about the primary camera incorporating a Sony LYT-900 sensor with a variable aperture ranging from f/1.63 to f/2.5, along with an aspherical lens named Vario-Summilux 1:1.63-2.5/12-120. The leak also suggests a 120mm periscope telephoto camera, emphasizing the device's focus on advanced photography capabilities.

Rumors extend to the Xiaomi 14 Ultra's potential specifications, including a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, a 6.7-inch AMOLED display boasting 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, adds the report. The device is expected to house a robust 5,180mAh battery with 90W wired charging support and 50W wireless charging capabilities. Additionally, the smartphone may feature a slightly curved display for an enhanced user experience.

Reportedly, while there is no official confirmation from Xiaomi regarding the Xiaomi 14 Ultra's launch, reports suggest that the entire Xiaomi 14 series could make its debut on the global stage, possibly at the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2024) scheduled between February 26 and February 29.

