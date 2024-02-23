After much anticipation, Xiaomi has officially launched its flagship smartphone, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, in the Chinese market. The device is expected to make its global debut soon, and one of its most noteworthy features is the inclusion of a massive Sony camera sensor, making it a go-to choice for photography enthusiasts, reported 9To5Google.

Display and Build

As per the report from the publication, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra boasts a stunning 6.73-inch OLED LTPO display with a remarkable 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3000nits. To ensure durability, the display is protected by Shield Glass, claimed to be 10 times stronger than conventional glass. The smartphone comes with a new aluminum build, and there is also a Titanium Special Edition for those seeking a touch of luxury.

Performance

Under the hood, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra is powered by the formidable Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, coupled with a whopping 16GB of RAM and offering up to 1TB of internal storage. This configuration promises powerful performance to meet the demands of users seeking top-tier specifications.

Camera

Xiaomi has placed significant emphasis on the camera capabilities of the 14 Ultra, featuring a quad-camera setup. The primary camera sports an impressive 50MP lens with a one-inch-type Sony LYT-900 sensor, highlighting the company's commitment to delivering top-notch imaging experiences. The additional three cameras include 50MP sensors with 3.2x optical zoom in the telephoto lens, 5x optical zoom in the periscope lens, and a wide 122-degree field of view in the ultrawide lens.

Battery

To keep up with the demands of its features, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra is equipped with a robust 5300mAh battery. The device supports 90W fast charging for quick power-ups and an 80W wireless charging option for added convenience.

Operating System

Running on Xiaomi's HyperOS, based on the latest Android 14 version, the device offers a smooth and user-friendly experience. Additionally, the smartphone is IP68 rated for dust and water resistance, ensuring durability in various environments.

Price

In China, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra comes with a price tag of CNY 6499 (approximately $904). Global pricing details are expected to be revealed at the upcoming Mobile World Conference (MWC) 2024, adding another layer of anticipation for consumers worldwide.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!