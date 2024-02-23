Xiaomi 14 Ultra priced at $904 in China, all eyes on MWC 2024 for global launch details
Xiaomi launches flagship Xiaomi 14 Ultra in China with Sony camera sensor, OLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, and 5300mAh battery. Price starts at CNY 6499.
After much anticipation, Xiaomi has officially launched its flagship smartphone, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, in the Chinese market. The device is expected to make its global debut soon, and one of its most noteworthy features is the inclusion of a massive Sony camera sensor, making it a go-to choice for photography enthusiasts, reported 9To5Google.