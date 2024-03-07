In an eagerly awaited event today, Xiaomi officially launched its highly anticipated 14 series in India, showcasing two flagship smartphones - Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra. The Chinese tech giant had initially hinted at introducing only the base model, but much to the delight of fans, both variants have made their way to the Indian market.

Xiaomi 14 Series price

The Xiaomi 14, with a sole storage configuration of 16GB+512GB, carries a price tag of ₹99,999. Additionally, Xiaomi is introducing a special Xiaomi 14 Ultra Reserve Edition, available for reservations at ₹9,999 starting March 11. The Xiaomi 14, equipped with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, will be available for purchase at ₹69,999 through various channels including Amazon.in, Flipkart, mi.com, and Xiaomi retail stores. The sale is set to commence on March 11 at 12 noon.

For ICICI Bank credit and debit card holders, there is a lucrative ₹5,000 cashback offer, coupled with an extra ₹5,000 exchange bonus for those investing in the Xiaomi 14 series.

Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra: Specifications

The Xiaomi 14 boasts a 6.36-inch AMOLED display with ultra-narrow bezels, Dolby Vision support, and DC dimming. Running on Android 14-based HyperOS, the device is IP68-rated, ensuring dust and water resistance. It offers three stunning color options - Jade Green, Matte Black, and Classic White.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, accompanied by up to 16GB RAM and an IceLoop cooling system. The Xiaomi 14 packs a 4610mAh battery supporting 90W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging. The camera setup includes a Leica co-engineered triple rear camera system with a 50MP 1/1.31″ 1.2μm large Light Fusion 900 image sensor, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP 3.2X telephoto camera - all featuring Leica Summilux lenses.

The top-tier Xiaomi 14 Ultra introduces a "Dragon Armor" design and features a 6.73" QHD+ AMOLED quad-curved screen which supports a 120Hz refresh rate. This Xiaomi smartphone is available in two colors, Black and White, both adorned with a vegan leather finish.

Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra features 16GB RAM and a 512GB internal storage. The 5,300mAh battery incorporates Xiaomi's silicon-carbon technology, supporting 90W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. Running on HyperOS atop Android 14, the device gets a rear quad-camera system co-developed with Leica, featuring a 1-inch type Sony LYT900 sensor, a telephoto lens with 3.2x optical zoom, a 120mm periscope module with 5x optical zoom, and an ultrawide shooter with a 122-degree field of view.

Xiaomi Priority Club

Xiaomi has rolled out the Xiaomi Priority Club, an exclusive program catering to Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra buyers, as well as owners of recent Xiaomi flagship phones. This program promises a range of perks such as free pickup and drop service, a guaranteed two-hour repair duration or a standby device, half-yearly check-ups, and prioritized customer support. Owners of the Xiaomi 14 series will also enjoy one-time free screen replacement, out-of-warranty repairs with free labor, and a dedicated relationship manager.

