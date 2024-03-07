Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Ultra launched in India, priced at ₹69,999 and ₹99,999 respectively: Check specs
Xiaomi launches 14 series in India with flagship smartphones Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra. Prices range from ₹69,999 to ₹99,999. Sale starts on March 11 with cashback and exchange offers for ICICI Bank card holders.
In an eagerly awaited event today, Xiaomi officially launched its highly anticipated 14 series in India, showcasing two flagship smartphones - Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra. The Chinese tech giant had initially hinted at introducing only the base model, but much to the delight of fans, both variants have made their way to the Indian market.