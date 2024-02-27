Xiaomi first unveiled the HyperOS custom UI along with its flagship Xiaomi 14 series at a launch event in China last year. The Chinese smartphone maker has now confirmed that HyperOS is finally coming to India on 29 February, just ahead of the planned launch of the Xiaomi 14 in India early next month.

At the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, Xiaomi has also confirmed the list of devices that are confirmed to receive the HyperOS update.

List of devices getting HyperOS update:

Xiaomi 14

Xiaomi 13 series

Xiaomi Pad 6

Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro

Xiaomi 13T series

Redmi Pad SE

Xiaomi 12 Series

Xiaomi 12T Series

Redmi Note 13 Series

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G

Redmi Note 12 5G

Xiaomi 14 series to launch in India on March 7:

Xiaomi has confirmed that it is bringing the Xiaomi 14 to India while the other two smartphones in this series: Xiaomi 14 Pro and Xiaomi 14 Ultra are unlikely to be made available for the Indian market.

While Xiaomi India hasn't revealed anything about the specifications or pricing of the Xiaomi 14, we can have a fair idea about these devices by looking at the specifications of its Chinese counterpart. The Chinese version of the Xiaomi 14 sports a 6.36-inch 1.5K LTPO OLED panel with support for 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits.

The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup co-engineered with Leica, featuring a 50MP primary sensor with OIS and Leica Summilux optical lens, a 50MP telephoto lens and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. The Chinese variant also features a 32MP front-facing shooter to cater to all the selfie and video calling needs.

The premium smartphone is powered by a 4610 mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. The smartphone is available in China in 4 colour variants: Jade Green, Black, White and Snow Mountain Pink.

