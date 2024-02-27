Xiaomi confirms list of devices getting HyperOS update in India: Check full list here
Xiaomi has confirmed the names of devices that are set to receive the Hyper OS update in India. The confirmation with around a week left for the launch of Xiaomi 14 smartphone launch in India.
Xiaomi first unveiled the HyperOS custom UI along with its flagship Xiaomi 14 series at a launch event in China last year. The Chinese smartphone maker has now confirmed that HyperOS is finally coming to India on 29 February, just ahead of the planned launch of the Xiaomi 14 in India early next month.