Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi 15 Ultra and Xiaomi 15 in India, featuring Snapdragon 8 Elite chipsets. The Ultra is priced at Rs. 1,09,999 and the base model at Rs. 64,999. Pre-booking starts on March 19, with discounts available through ICICI Bank cards.

Xiaomi has launched its much-anticipated Xiaomi 15 Ultra and the Xiaomi 15 in India. Backed by Leica sensors, these smartphones offer Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pricing and availability The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is priced at Rs. 1,09,999 for the sole 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant. Customers who pre-book the handset can avail of a complimentary Photography Kit Legend Edition, which includes a USB Type-C camera grip, a 2,000mAh battery, and a detachable shutter button, valued at Rs. 11,999. Additionally, ICICI Bank cardholders can receive an instant discount of Rs. 10,000.

Meanwhile, the base Xiaomi 15 is available for Rs. 64,999 for the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant. Those pre-booking this model can benefit from a Rs. 5,000 instant discount via ICICI Bank cards and free Xiaomi Care Plan benefits worth Rs. 5,999. Pre-booking for both handsets commences on 19 March and runs until 2 April, with an early access sale scheduled for 11 March. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The smartphones will be sold through Amazon, Xiaomi India’s e-store, and select offline retailers. The Xiaomi 15 will be available in Black, Green, and White, while the Xiaomi 15 Ultra will debut in a Silver Chrome colourway.

Specifications and features The Xiaomi 15 Ultra features a 6.73-inch WQHD+ quad-curved LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate, and a peak brightness of 3,200 nits. The screen is protected by Xiaomi Shield Glass 2.0 and is TÜV Rheinland certified for low blue light, flicker-free operation, and circadian-friendly viewing.

Additionally, it supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. The Xiaomi 15, on the other hand, has a 6.36-inch full-HD+ LTPO AMOLED display with similar visual enhancements. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Both handsets are powered by Qualcomm’s octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The Xiaomi 15 offers up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage, whereas the Ultra variant supports up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage. These smartphones run on Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra comes with a quad-camera setup featuring a 50MP LYT-900 primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP ultrawide shooter, a 50MP Sony IMX858 telephoto lens with OIS and 3x optical zoom, and a 200MP ISOCELL HP9 periscope telephoto lens with OIS and 4.3x optical zoom.

Notably, the standard Xiaomi 15 features a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP ultrawide shooter, and a 50MP telephoto camera with OIS and 3x optical zoom. Both models include a 32MP front camera for selfies and video calls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra houses a 5,410mAh battery with 90W wired and 80W wireless fast charging, while the Xiaomi 15 is equipped with a 5,240mAh battery supporting 90W wired and 50W wireless charging. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and USB 3.2 Type-C. Both handsets also feature in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensors and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.