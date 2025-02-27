Xiaomi launched the 15 Ultra smartphone in China, featuring a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and a 6.73-inch LTPO display. Priced at 6,499 yuan, it will debut internationally on March 2 at MWC. The device boasts a 200MP periscope camera and a 6,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi has officially launched its latest flagship smartphone, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, at an event in China. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset powers the Xiaomi 15 Ultra and it sports a 6.73-inch LTPO display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and a peak HDR brightness of 3,200 nits. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pricing and availability The device is priced at 6,499 yuan (approximately ₹78,024) and will be available for purchase in the country. The company has also confirmed that the 15 Ultra will have an international launch on March 2 at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. However, details on specific global markets, including India, are yet to be revealed.

Key Specifications The Xiaomi 15 Ultra continues the brand’s focus on advanced photography features. The device is equipped with a quad-camera setup housed in a large circular module, resembling Leica’s camera hardware. The most significant upgrade this year is the inclusion of a 200MP periscope camera with a 4.3x zoom, designed to enhance low-light photography. This replaces the 5x zoom lens of its predecessor but features a larger sensor and a faster aperture to improve performance in challenging lighting conditions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The remaining three rear cameras are all 50MP sensors. The primary camera now features a fixed f/1.63 aperture.

Powering the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, ensuring top-tier performance. The device sports a 6.73-inch LTPO display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and a peak HDR brightness of 3,200 nits.

The handset comes with a significantly larger 6,000mAh battery. However, the charging speeds remain unchanged from the previous model, offering 90W wired charging and 80W wireless charging. Notably, the device does not support the Qi2 wireless charging standard. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additional Features The 15 Ultra retains its IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. Xiaomi is also launching its third-generation Photography Kit, an optional add-on that includes a camera grip with controls such as a shutter button, video button, zoom lever, and exposure dial.

Notably, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is set to make its global debut in the coming days, with further details on its international pricing and availability expected at MWC 2024.