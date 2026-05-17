Xiaomi 17 Max launching soon: 200MP LEICA camera, 8,000mAh battery and LTPO AMOLED display confirmed

Xiaomi will be launching the Xiaomi 17 Max in China soon, The flagship phone will features an 8,000mAh battery, 100W fast charging, a 6.9-inch 2K display, and a LEICA powered camera setup with a 200MP primary shooter. 

Aman Gupta
Updated17 May 2026, 07:33 AM IST
Xiaomi 17 Max is all set to debut in China this month
Xiaomi 17 Max is all set to debut in China this month

Xiaomi is all set to launch its latest flagship, the Xiaomi 17 Max, in the Chinese market. Ahead of the launch, Xiaomi has also confirmed some of the key specifications of the phone, including its camera and battery details.

Xiaomi 17 Max confirmed specs:

Xiaomi has said its latest flagship will pack an 8,000mAh battery, the biggest ever on a Xiaomi smartphone. The phone will also come with support for 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

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The phone will come with a 6.9-inch 2K LTPO OLED display with a flat panel. The Xiaomi 17 Max will also come with IP69 water and dust resistance, meaning not only will the phone be able to withstand being submerged in up to 1.5 metres of water for 30 minutes, but also handle hot and cold water jets from any direction.

The phone will also pack a USB 3.2 Gen 1 port while coming with an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, just like its sibling. The 17 Max will also come with a metal frame and X-axis motor for better haptic performance.

The highlight of the Xiaomi 17 Max will be the camera setup, which will pack a LEICA-powered triple-lens system. The phone will feature a 200MP Samsung HP9 primary shooter with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 50MP telephoto periscope lens with 3x optical zoom. On the front will be a 32MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

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The Xiaomi 17 Max is set to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, the same chipset that powers the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra, along with a host of flagship phones launched this year.

The phone is all set to debut in China this month, but a confirmed launch date or even a timeline for India isn't available yet.

SpecificationXiaomi 17 Max
Display6.9-inch 2K LTPO OLED, flat panel
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Battery8,000mAh
Wired Charging100W fast charging
Wireless Charging50W wireless charging
Rear CamerasTriple LEICA-tuned camera setup
Primary Camera200MP Samsung HP9 with OIS
Ultra-wide Camera50MP ultra-wide lens
Telephoto Camera50MP periscope lens with 3x optical zoom
Front Camera32MP selfie camera
Water/Dust ResistanceIP69
Fingerprint SensorUltrasonic in-display sensor
FrameMetal frame
HapticsX-Axis linear motor
PortUSB 3.2 Gen 1
Launch TimelineExpected to debut in China this month
India AvailabilityNot announced yet

Xiaomi 17 Max to launch in India:

Leaks suggest that the Xiaomi 17 Max could soon be debutin in India as well. The company had earlier launched the Xiaomi 17 Ultra and Xiaomi 17 in the Indian market as well and the Xiaomi 17 Max could sit above both of them.

Meanwhile, leaks suggest that Xiaomi is planning to launch the Xiaomi 17T and Xiaomi 17T Pro in global markets on 28th May

About the Author

Aman Gupta

Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market. <br> His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022). <br> Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip. <br><br> You can find Aman on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/aman-gupta-894180214">LinkedIn</a> and on X at <a href="https://x.com/nobugsfound">@nobugsfound</a>, or reach him via email at <a href="aman.gupta@htdigital.in">aman.gupta@htdigital.in</a>.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

HomeTechnologyGadgetsXiaomi 17 Max launching soon: 200MP LEICA camera, 8,000mAh battery and LTPO AMOLED display confirmed
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