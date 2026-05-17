Xiaomi 17 Max launching soon: 200MP LEICA camera, 8,000mAh battery and LTPO AMOLED display confirmed

Xiaomi is all set to launch its latest flagship, the Xiaomi 17 Max, in the Chinese market. Ahead of the launch, Xiaomi has also confirmed some of the key specifications of the phone, including its camera and battery details.

Xiaomi 17 Max confirmed specs: Xiaomi has said its latest flagship will pack an 8,000mAh battery, the biggest ever on a Xiaomi smartphone. The phone will also come with support for 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

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The phone will come with a 6.9-inch 2K LTPO OLED display with a flat panel. The Xiaomi 17 Max will also come with IP69 water and dust resistance, meaning not only will the phone be able to withstand being submerged in up to 1.5 metres of water for 30 minutes, but also handle hot and cold water jets from any direction.

The phone will also pack a USB 3.2 Gen 1 port while coming with an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, just like its sibling. The 17 Max will also come with a metal frame and X-axis motor for better haptic performance.

The highlight of the Xiaomi 17 Max will be the camera setup, which will pack a LEICA-powered triple-lens system. The phone will feature a 200MP Samsung HP9 primary shooter with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 50MP telephoto periscope lens with 3x optical zoom. On the front will be a 32MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

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The Xiaomi 17 Max is set to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, the same chipset that powers the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra, along with a host of flagship phones launched this year.

The phone is all set to debut in China this month, but a confirmed launch date or even a timeline for India isn't available yet.

Specification Xiaomi 17 Max Display 6.9-inch 2K LTPO OLED, flat panel Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Battery 8,000mAh Wired Charging 100W fast charging Wireless Charging 50W wireless charging Rear Cameras Triple LEICA-tuned camera setup Primary Camera 200MP Samsung HP9 with OIS Ultra-wide Camera 50MP ultra-wide lens Telephoto Camera 50MP periscope lens with 3x optical zoom Front Camera 32MP selfie camera Water/Dust Resistance IP69 Fingerprint Sensor Ultrasonic in-display sensor Frame Metal frame Haptics X-Axis linear motor Port USB 3.2 Gen 1 Launch Timeline Expected to debut in China this month India Availability Not announced yet

Xiaomi 17 Max to launch in India: Leaks suggest that the Xiaomi 17 Max could soon be debutin in India as well. The company had earlier launched the Xiaomi 17 Ultra and Xiaomi 17 in the Indian market as well and the Xiaomi 17 Max could sit above both of them.

Meanwhile, leaks suggest that Xiaomi is planning to launch the Xiaomi 17T and Xiaomi 17T Pro in global markets on 28th May

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About the Author Aman Gupta Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More ✕ Aman Gupta

His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).

Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.



You can find Aman on Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market.His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.You can find Aman on LinkedIn and on X at @nobugsfound , or reach him via email at aman.gupta@htdigital.in