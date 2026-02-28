Xiaomi 17 Ultra & Pad 8 India Launch LIVE: Xiaomi 17 Ultra and Pad 8 take centre stage at global launch

Xiaomi India Launch 2026 Live Updates: Xiaomi is all set to introduce its Xiaomi 17 lineup and the newest edition in its tablet lineup. The new Xiaomi 17 series will be taking on the likes of other camera focused devices in the market like Oppo Find X9 lineup and Vivo X300 series.

When and where to watch Xiaomi 17 series launch?

The Xiaomi 17 series and Pad 8 will launch globally at 2PM Barcelona time or 6:30PM India time. The launch will be live-streamed via Xiaomi's YouTube channel and the company's website.

You can find the live-stream link here.

What to expect from the Xiaomi 17 series and Pad 8?

Xiaomi 17 series has already debuted in China which gives us a glimpse of what to expect from the global variants. Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra is set to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor with Adreno 840 GPU.

Both phones will run on the company's latest HyperOS 3 UI based on Android 16. Meanwhile, they are likely to run on 6.3 and 6.9 inch LTPO displays with 120Hz refresh rate and 3,500 nits of peak brightness.

As for the Pad 8, the latest Android tablet is likely to come powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor while coming with the 9,200mAh battery.