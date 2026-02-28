Xiaomi 17 Ultra & Pad 8 India Launch LIVE: Xiaomi 17 Ultra and Pad 8 take centre stage at global launch

Xiaomi India Launch 2026 Live Updates: Xiaomi is all set to introduce its Xiaomi 17 lineup and the newest edition in its tablet lineup. The new Xiaomi 17 series will be taking on the likes of other camera focused devices in the market like Oppo Find X9 lineup and Vivo X300 series.
When and where to watch Xiaomi 17 series launch?
The Xiaomi 17 series and Pad 8 will launch globally at 2PM Barcelona time or 6:30PM India time. The launch will be live-streamed via Xiaomi's YouTube channel and the company's website.
You can find the live-stream link here.
What to expect from the Xiaomi 17 series and Pad 8?
Xiaomi 17 series has already debuted in China which gives us a glimpse of what to expect from the global variants. Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra is set to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor with Adreno 840 GPU.
Both phones will run on the company's latest HyperOS 3 UI based on Android 16. Meanwhile, they are likely to run on 6.3 and 6.9 inch LTPO displays with 120Hz refresh rate and 3,500 nits of peak brightness.
As for the Pad 8, the latest Android tablet is likely to come powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor while coming with the 9,200mAh battery.
Xiaomi 17 comes with a 6.3 inch OLED display with 3,550 nits of peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone comes with a thickness of 8.06mm and 191g weight. The phone also features IP68 water and dust resistance rating.
Xiaomi 17 comes with a triple camera setup powered by LEICA. The phone comes with a 50MP primary shooter, 50MP ultra-wide angle lens and 50MP floating telephoto lens. The phone also comes with a 50MP selfie shooter with autofocus support.
Xiaomi 17 series is finally showcased at the launch event with the LEICA partnership. The new phones are shown in four new colours.
The Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Ultra and Xiaomi Pad 7 launch event has begun. You can track the live-coverage of the event right here at Mint while the live-stream will be available on Xiaomi's YouTube channel.
Xiomi Pad 8 is expected to feature a 11.2 inch display with 3.2K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. The tablet is expected to come with a 13MP rear camera and a 8MP front shooter.
Xiaomi is all set to launch the Xiaomi 17 series and the Pad 8 at the company's launch event today. The evetn is slated to be held from 6:30PM today.
Xiaomi Pad 8 has been confirmed to come powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor while packing a 9,200mAh battery. The tablet has got a dedicated Amazon microsite, meaning that it will definitely be availble to buy via the e-commerce giant and likely also on the Xiaomi website.
Xiaomi 17 series and Pad 8 will launch at 2PM Barcelona time or 6:30PM India time. The launch will be live-streamed via the company's YouTube channel. A live-stream link for the event has been attached below as well.
Xiaomi 17 features a 6.3-inch 1.5K M10 12-bit OLED LTPO display with a peak brightness of 3,500 nits. The screen is protected by Xiaomi Dragon Crystal Glass wile coming with support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+. It also features an IP68 dust and water resistance rating, meaning it should be able to withstand submersion in up to 1.5 metres of water for up to 30 minutes.