Xiaomi 17 Ultra tipped to feature 200MP telephoto lens upgrade: Expected specs and release timeline

Xiaomi’s next flagship Ultra model is beginning to take shape, with a new leak offering the clearest look yet at what the Xiaomi 17 Ultra’s camera system could deliver. Although the launch timeline remains unknown, early details suggest Xiaomi may be preparing a significant shift in hardware strategy for its top-tier handset.

Triple-camera setup expected A report from XiaomiTime claims leaked photographs of the phone’s alleged photography kit show no space for a fourth lens. If accurate, this would mean the Xiaomi 17 Ultra will likely adopt a triple rear camera arrangement, breaking away from the quad-camera configuration seen on the Xiaomi 15 Ultra.

The report indicates that Xiaomi is leaning toward refining specific focal lengths and sensor performance rather than simply adding more lenses. Internally, the camera development is said to have been carried out under the codename “Nezha”.

200-megapixel telephoto lens tipped According to the leak, the upcoming model could feature a 50-megapixel main sensor (OVX10500U), a 200-megapixel telephoto unit using Samsung’s S5KHPE sensor, and an ultra-wide camera expected to house either an OV50M or S5KJN5 sensor. On the front, Xiaomi may opt for a 50-megapixel OV50M sensor for selfies and video calls.

The 200-megapixel telephoto camera appears to be one of the phone’s standout features. Previous reports have suggested it will support 4×4 RMSC technology, enabling “multi-focal-length lossless zoom” and enhanced telephoto macro performance. Improvements in magnification, focus range, and dynamic range are also expected.

What to expect Notably, the new leak contradicts earlier claims that the Xiaomi 17 Ultra would feature four rear cameras, including three 50-megapixel sensors alongside the 200-megapixel telephoto shooter. The latest information suggests Xiaomi has instead opted for a more streamlined but potentially more capable triple-camera setup.

