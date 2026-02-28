Xiaomi 17 Ultra with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, 6,330 mAh battery launched globally: Price, specs and more

Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi 17 Ultra at the company's latest launch event in Barcelona. The phone comes with a triple Leica-powered camera setup, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and an OLED display. The phone will take on the likes of OnePlus 15, Oppo Find X9 Pro and Vivo X300 in the camera-focused device segment.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra price: The official Indian pricing for the Xiaomi 17 Ultra has not been announced yet, but the European prices have been revealed. The base variant with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage is priced at 1,499 Euros (around ₹1,61,000), while the top-end variant with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage is priced at 1,699.99 Euros (around ₹1,82,700).

The phone comes in three colour variants: Black, White, and Starlit Green.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra specifications: Xiaomi 17 Ultra features a 6.9-inch 2K M10 12-bit OLED LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,500 nits of peak brightness. The screen comes with Xiaomi Shield Glass 3.0 while also supporting Dolby Vision and HDR10+. It also features an IP68 water and dust resistance rating, meaning it should be able to withstand submersion in up to 1.5 metres of water for up to 30 minutes.

The phone runs on the octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor with Adreno 840 GPU. It is paired with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 internal storage.

On the camera front, the phone comes with a triple camera setup with Leica branding. The phone features a 50MP Light Fusion 1050L primary shooter with an ultra-large f/1.67 aperture and OIS. This is paired with a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a massive 200MP Leica super telephoto lens. The front of the device features a 50MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Just like the Xiaomi 17, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra runs on HyperOS 3.0 based on Android 16. It packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging, 50W wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging. The phone also comes with Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, 5G, NFC, satellite communication, an infrared sensor, and an in-display 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

