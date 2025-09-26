Xiaomi 17 vs iPhone 17: How aggressive pricing and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, up the stakes in China

Xiaomi has unveiled its latest flagship smartphones, the Xiaomi 17 Pro and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, setting the stage for a direct confrontation with Apple’s recently launched iPhone 17 series in China. With aggressive pricing and high-end features, the new lineup positions Xiaomi as a formidable competitor in the premium smartphone segment.

Xiaomi 17 series takes on iPhone 17 in China Priced starting at 4,499 yuan ($631) for the base model, the Xiaomi 17 series undercuts the iPhone 17 by over $100, making it an attractive option for consumers seeking flagship-level performance at a lower cost. Xiaomi CEO and co-founder Lei Jun highlighted the phones’ capabilities in a livestreamed event, emphasising performance, display quality, and camera features in direct comparison to Apple’s flagship devices. The company’s strategy signals a clear intent to challenge Apple not just in price but also in technological innovation and brand perception.

Powerful performance with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip At the heart of both models is Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, ensuring top-tier performance across gaming, multitasking, AI applications, and photography. The Xiaomi 17 Pro features a 6.3-inch LTPO front display with 1–120Hz refresh rates, 12-bit colour depth, and peak brightness of 3,500 nits, protected by Xiaomi Dragon Crystal Glass. Its larger sibling, the 17 Pro Max, sports a 6.9-inch display with similar specifications, offering immersive visuals for users who demand the best screen technology. Both devices also incorporate full-width secondary displays on the back, allowing for main-camera selfies, notifications, music control, countdown timers, and even retro gaming.

Solid camera and battery life Camera capabilities are a major highlight of the Xiaomi 17 series. Both the Pro and Pro Max feature a 50MP main sensor with Leica Summilux lenses, offering optical image stabilisation and extensive dynamic range. The periscope telephoto lens allows up to 5x optical zoom, while ultra-wide and selfie cameras are upgraded to 50MP sensors as well. The Pro Max benefits from a larger telephoto sensor for better low-light performance, though its macro shots are slightly less close-range than the Pro model. Both phones are IP68 rated for water and dust resistance, with the Pro capable of submersion to 4 meters and the Pro Max to 6 meters.

Battery life is another area where Xiaomi aims to impress. The Xiaomi 17 Pro is equipped with a 6,300mAh battery, while the Pro Max packs a massive 7,500mAh unit. Both support 100W wired and 50W wireless charging, as well as 22.5W reverse charging, making them practical for power users. Advanced battery management, including the Surge G2 chip, ensures longevity over thousands of charge cycles.

By unveiling the Xiaomi 17 series shortly after Apple’s iPhone 17 launch, Xiaomi signals a bold competitive strategy, directly positioning its devices as alternatives for consumers who might otherwise consider Apple. With the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, innovative dual-display design, robust cameras, and massive batteries, the Xiaomi 17 Pro and Pro Max are not just competitively priced—they also offer features that directly challenge the iPhone 17 series.