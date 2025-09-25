Xiaomi 17 with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, 7,000mAh battery launched: Price, specs and all you need to know

Xiaomi has become the first brand to launch a device with the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. The Xiaomi 17 was launched in China with a 7,000mAh battery, LTPO OLED display, IP68 rating, and HyperOS 3 onboard.

​However, there is no official confirmation yet on when the device will make its way to the Indian or global market.

​Xiaomi 17 Pricing ​The Xiaomi 17 is set to go on sale in China from 27th September. The phone comes in Black, White, Snow Mountain Pink, and Ice Melt Blue colour variants.

​Here are the prices for the Xiaomi 17 series along with the estimated conversion in rupees.

​Xiaomi 17 Price

​12GB RAM/256GB storage: 4,499 Yuan (approx ₹56,000)

​12GB RAM/512GB storage: 4,799 Yuan (approx ₹59,800)

​16GB RAM/512GB storage: 4,999 Yuan (approx ₹62,200)

​Xiaomi 17 Specifications ​The Xiaomi 17 features a 6.3-inch 1.5K 12-bit 120Hz LTPO OLED display with 3,500 nits of peak brightness. The phone also comes with support for HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and is protected by Xiaomi's own Dragon Crystal Glass.

​The Xiaomi device runs on Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor with Adreno 840 GPU. It comes with 12/16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage.

​As for optics, the phone comes with a 50MP quad-camera setup. On the rear, it features a 50MP Light Fusion 950 primary sensor, a 50MP Leica ultra-wide angle lens, and a 50MP 2.6x Infinity Leica telephoto lens. The front of the device features a 50MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

​The phone runs on Xiaomi's HyperOS 3 out of the box. It is packed with a 7,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging, 50W wireless fast charging, and 22.5W wired and wireless reverse charging.