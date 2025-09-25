Xiaomi 17 with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, 7,000mAh battery launched: Price, specs and all you need to know

Xiaomi has become the first brand to launch a device with the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. The Xiaomi 17 was launched in China with a 7,000mAh battery, LTPO OLED display, IP68 rating, and HyperOS 3 onboard.
However, there is no official confirmation yet on when the device will make its way to the Indian or global market.
The Xiaomi 17 is set to go on sale in China from 27th September. The phone comes in Black, White, Snow Mountain Pink, and Ice Melt Blue colour variants.
Here are the prices for the Xiaomi 17 series along with the estimated conversion in rupees.
Xiaomi 17 Price
12GB RAM/256GB storage: 4,499 Yuan (approx ₹56,000)
12GB RAM/512GB storage: 4,799 Yuan (approx ₹59,800)
16GB RAM/512GB storage: 4,999 Yuan (approx ₹62,200)
The Xiaomi 17 features a 6.3-inch 1.5K 12-bit 120Hz LTPO OLED display with 3,500 nits of peak brightness. The phone also comes with support for HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and is protected by Xiaomi's own Dragon Crystal Glass.
The Xiaomi device runs on Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor with Adreno 840 GPU. It comes with 12/16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage.
As for optics, the phone comes with a 50MP quad-camera setup. On the rear, it features a 50MP Light Fusion 950 primary sensor, a 50MP Leica ultra-wide angle lens, and a 50MP 2.6x Infinity Leica telephoto lens. The front of the device features a 50MP shooter for selfies and video calls.
The phone runs on Xiaomi's HyperOS 3 out of the box. It is packed with a 7,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging, 50W wireless fast charging, and 22.5W wired and wireless reverse charging.
It comes with IP68 water and dust resistance, meaning the device should be able to withstand being submerged in up to 1.5 meters of water for 30 minutes. There is a stereo speaker setup on the Xiaomi 17 with support for Dolby Atmos.